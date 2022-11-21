ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Porter scores 14 in Wichita State’s win over Grand Canyon

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Craig Porter Jr. scored 14 points as Wichita State beat Grand Canyon 55-43 on Monday.

Porter added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Shockers (3-1). Xavier Bell scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Jaykwon Walton finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Noah Baumann led the Antelopes (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two blocks. Grand Canyon also got seven points from Josh Baker. Gabe McGlothan also had six points and eight rebounds.

Wichita State led Grand Canyon 30-24 at the half, with Porter (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Wichita State outscored Grand Canyon in the second half by six points, with Bell scoring a team-high 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

