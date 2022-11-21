Read full article on original website
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
BRAWLING OUTSIDE THE RING, LIGHT TUBES IN WWE, STREAMING AEW AND MORE
Nothing, which leads me to believe that Tony Khan is hoping that will be part of his next deal with Discovery or anyone else he ends up signing a deal with for AEW's rights going forward when the current deal is done.
SURVIVOR SERIES, FALLOUT IN MAINE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Obviously, the big show is the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games tonight on Peacock, The WWE Network, etc. from the TD Garden in Boston. Tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as WWE has a live event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, The Usos, Austin Theory, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai locally advertised.
SARAYA TALKS HER RETURN, MOX IN FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
Saraya is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. On the podcast recorded before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, she discusses the process of getting cleared to return to the ring, training, taking care of her body, respect for Britt Baker, the promos of their feud, possibilities for the women's roster and future. Saraya discusses her relationship with Renée Paquette, tattoos, her feature film Fighting with My Family, the origins of the Knight family and more.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WHO IS THE FIFTH, WHO GETS THE ADVANTAGE, WHERE IS ROMAN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross are in the ring. Bayley says it is bad enough you have to drag us out on Thanksgiving night in ugly Providence, so we are on my time now. Get out now because tomorrow night, we are going to war.
WHY WWE DOESN'T DO PPV SETS, SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE, BLACK FRIDAY WWE DEAL AND MORE
Sami Zayn is on this week's WWE After The Bell podcast. The Honorary Uce discusses the success of The Bloodline formula, the rise of Roman Reigns, his tenure anniversary in WWE and his relationship with Kevin Owens. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the Survivor Series card and the opportunity for the young faces of the WWE roster, the art of the holidays, and more.
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions) vs Top Flight (Darius Martin & Daunte Martin) Darius and Dax start the match quickly, running the ropes, shoulder tackling, hip tosses and other takedowns. Dax gets the upper hand and gets a pair of two count falls before tagging in Cash. Cash comes in with strikes, and Darius is able to get an arm drag and a tag to Dante. Cash goes back to strikes and a shoulder tackle.
SASHA BANKS' STAR WARS FUTURE, WWE CASINO GAMES, WWE HONORING THE WCW HALL OF FAME & MORE
Her character wasn't killed off and Star Wars always revisits characters, so my guess is that she'll pop up sooner than later, most likely in Mandalorian Season 3 since all signs point to a return to Mandalore, where Banks' character would have been born before she and the rest of the population had to abandon the planet due to The Empire's great purge.
WHAT WILL SAMI DO, JEY AND BUTCH START US OFF IN OUR MAIN EVENT, US TITLE TIME, RONDA DEFENDS AGAINST SHOTZI, FINN TAKES ON AJ, BIANCA AND DAKOTA ARE STARTING THINGS OFF - FULL SURVIVOR SERIES WAR GAMES BLOG
OK, I am old. I own it. I am good with it. With that said, opening the PLE with War Pigs? Big, big pop! Sabbath brings me back to an earlier day, much of which I don’t remember. I am OK. Let the WAR begin!. Cole and Graves are...
WHAT IS PLANNED TO CLOSE SURVIVOR SERIES
As of this morning, The Men's Wargames match was slated to close the Survivor Series PPV.
COMPLETE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WAR GAMES COVERAGE: TWO WAR GAMES MATCHES, TWO TITLE MATCHES,
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of WWE’s Survivor Series: War Games. Make sure to check out all of the news about Survivor Series, audio previews, and blog for the show. Your host is Kayla Braxton and she is joined by Booker T, Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: WHERE HAS MY NINJA TOZAWA GONE?
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Alba Fyre says she is a product of generations of warriors and fighters. The torch has been passed and I will scorch whoever stands across the ring from me. Match Number One: Alba Fyre versus Tamina. They lock up and Tamina sends...
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.
HEYMAN TALKS WAR GAMES, NEW WWE MERCH, BLISS ON GOING INSIDE THE CAGES AND MORE
As was announced last night on SmackDown, the former Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla, the spiritual advisor of the Viking Raiders. The name is a reference to the Norse afterlife for warriors in battle. WWE Shop has the new Becky Lynch "Box Office" T-shirt. Paul Heyman tweeted:. Triple...
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
NJPW ANNOUNCES SECOND NIGHT OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!. After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided...
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
MLW FUSION REPORT: HAMMERSTONE VS HOLLIDAY, THE NEXT CHALLENGER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. Alex Hammerstone says Richard Holliday was his best friend for three years. They have been together ever since he came to MLW. We see footage of the Dynasty. It felt like me and you against the world. That friendship wasn’t just on TV. When I won the World Championship, you were the first one waiting to pat me on the back. You weren’t happy for me, you were jealous. You finally feel special.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV THANKSGIVING SPECIAL RECAP
This week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode was mostly made up of Thanksgiving clips from the past. So, our report won't be as detailed as usual. They showed the 2008 Turkey Bowl, where Rhino pinned Alex Shelley, forcing him to wear the turkey suit:. There was a segment on...
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
As first reported by Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast, Angels has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. To read more and watch his exclusive interview with Angels, click here. This is Alan Angels, formerly of AEW.
