Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0
Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
New Heisman Trophy Favorite Emerges Entering Final Week Of Regular Season
The penultimate week of the college football regular season brought some unexpected drama on the field, with No. 5 Tennessee losing to South Carolina and Michigan, Ohio State and TCU all squeaking past unranked opponents. It also delivered a major shakeup to the Heisman Trophy race. According to ...
College Football Playoff, bowl predictions 2022: Paths the seven remaining contenders must follow
We are down to a Magnificent Seven: The seven teams with a realistic chance of advancing to the ninth College Football Playoff. The group is made up of the four remaining unbeatens, the only two one-loss teams left ... and LSU. These seven also include the reigning national champions, a program aiming to make its second straight CFP after missing the first seven entirely, another hoping to become the lowest-ranked team at this time to ever join the playoff, and yet another aiming to become the first two-loss team to ever advance into the four-team field.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Suffers Biggest Drop in Top 25
Two losses in Las Vegas caused the Bruins to fall 11 spots, which was tied for the worst week-to-week move alongside Kentucky.
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
Big Ten West race will be a missed opportunity for some
In his usual upbeat way, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck tried to come to terms with how his team’s Big Ten title chances slipped away. “There are some things that we look back on, and you’re always going to circle one or two plays, but none of us wanted it to happen the way that it happened, but it happened,” he said. “You need to be grateful for it. If you’re grateful for your life, you don’t get to pick and choose what you’re grateful for.” Minnesota is now eliminated from contention for the conference championship game. The race to represent...
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight victories. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener at Columbus. Viktor Lakhin scored 12 for Cincinnati (3-3), which has lost three straight games. Both teams were defeated by ranked teams in the opening round. Ohio State fell 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State and Cincinnati lost 101-93 to No. 14 Arizona.
Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to...
Sueing leads Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing couldn’t have asked for a much better homecoming, especially after sitting out nearly all of last season with an injury. The Honolulu native scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.
Composite Top 25: Combining the Coaches, AP and CFP rankings
The College Football Playoffs committee revealed the latest edition of the top 25 CFP rankings on Tuesday. There were no surprises at the top with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU maintaining control of the top four spots. All four teams saw some adversity in their games during Week 12.
Game story: Bills lead Lions 14-7 in second quarter
The Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on a Thanksgiving Day matchup. The Bills were victorious over the Cleveland Browns and improved to 7-3 on the season. The two teams are currently 0-0 in the first quarter.
Watch Heat vs. Wizards: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Miami Heat will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Miami and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FTX Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Report: Kansas extends coach Leipold through 2029
Kansas is rewarding Lance Leipold with a new deal that will keep the head coach under contract through the 2029 season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. It's the second time the 58-year-old has inked an extension in 2022, as he agreed to a new contract in September that ran through the 2027 campaign, according to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.
Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies
The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists.. Oshae Brissett scores had 18 points as the Pacers bench accounted for 71 points.
Wizards go cold, fall to Heat
The Washington Wizards lost to the Miami Heat 113-105 on Wednesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards had just beaten the Heat at home in overtime just five days prior, but this time Miami had both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo and, predictably, they made a difference. Herro's presence was felt in particular in the fourth quarter when he got hot from three and helped the Heat hold off a valiant comeback effort for the Wizards, who trailed by as many as 21 points.
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3
There's a new No. 1 this week after Kentucky drops its second loss of the season.
What to Expect From Ibou Badji at the NBA Level
Portland's most recent signing will provide an interior presence on both ends of the floor.
