In his usual upbeat way, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck tried to come to terms with how his team’s Big Ten title chances slipped away. “There are some things that we look back on, and you’re always going to circle one or two plays, but none of us wanted it to happen the way that it happened, but it happened,” he said. “You need to be grateful for it. If you’re grateful for your life, you don’t get to pick and choose what you’re grateful for.” Minnesota is now eliminated from contention for the conference championship game. The race to represent...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO