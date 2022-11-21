ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Shop Small Saturday a success for Shreveport retailers

SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Christmas tree shopping in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - After shopping for presents, many people are now looking for the perfect tree to put those gifts under. Like everything else, trees are costing a lot more this year. The majority of growers say that they are expected to pay five to 15 percent more than last year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?

It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport shooting leaves one dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night. The Shreveport Police Department says that 25-year-old Rodrick Robinson was shot to death outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two women arrested for defrauding veterans of over $1M

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women have been arrested after a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from elderly veterans. According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old ZarRajah Watkins on Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of Sandra drive. Police also arrested 21-year-old Destane Glass Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another round of rain expected for the start of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another storm system located in west Texas late Friday evening is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing rain...heavy at times. Significant rain may begin after midnight and cover most of the area by sunrise. Soggy weather is forecast to last through Saturday morning and...
SHREVEPORT, LA

