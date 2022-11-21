Dementia and the Holidays: Tips for Holiday Interacting

During the holidays, it can be difficult to know what to do when someone with dementia visits. But this year, the National Council of Dementia Minds is trying to change that.

National Council Executive Director Brenda Roberts and instructor Steven Barrier have some poignant tips on how to interact and treat family members with the disease. And Barrier, who lives with dementia, has some important insight.

Check out the clip above to see the tips, and head to https://dementiaminds.org for more information and free sessions.