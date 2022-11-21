Read full article on original website
WMU men’s soccer Sweet 16 preview: A fan's guide to a special 2022 season
Western Michigan men’s soccer advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history Sunday. The Broncos blanked No. 9 ranked Lipscomb 1-0 to reach the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2017. In a year full of program history, more is...
WMU women’s basketball earns first win of the season vs. YSU
Western Michigan women’s basketball defeated Youngstown State 62-54 Tuesday night at University Arena. WMU bounced back with its first win of the season, improving to 1-3. YSU dropped to 1-3 with the loss. Taylor Williams notched her first double-double of the season. She led the team with 18 points...
WMU hockey's Luke Grainger named NCHC Forward of the Week
Western Michigan hockey forward Luke Grainger was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Week Monday. The junior collected four points in a series split at Lawson Arena over the weekend. In Friday's 5-4 loss to the Bulldogs, Grainger capped off a scoring flurry in dramatic fashion. After trailing...
FOCUS Kalamazoo brings Hats for Hope back to WMU
In partnership with the Western Student Association (WSA), FOCUS Kalamazoo hosted care package events Nov. 17 and 18. On the first day of the program, attendees put together care packages for those in need to donate to local food banks. On day two, they went downtown to hand them out and serve hot meals.
Chief of WMU Department of Public Safety addresses WSA
Chief of the WMU Department of Public Safety (DPS), Scott Merlo addressed the Western Student Association (WSA) Legislative Assembly and took questions from Assembly members during a non-voting meeting Nov 16. Merlo was appointed as chief of the DPS in 2014. Before opening up the floor to questions he explained...
