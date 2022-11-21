ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington girls drop close one to Loudonville

Cardington was edged by Loudonville in a home girls’ basketball game on Tuesday by a 39-38 margin. In the non-league contest, the Pirates held slim leads after the first three quarters. It was 10-8 after eight minutes of play, 22-20 at the half and 27-26 going into the final stanza. However, the Redbirds took a 13-11 advantage over that span to wind up on top by one point and drop the Pirates to 1-2 on the season.
CARDINGTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement

ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 reasons why Michigan Football will beat Ohio State

We break down why Michigan football will beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in consecutive years for the first time since 2000. The Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten the Ohio State Buckeyes in back-to-back years since 1999-2000, a few years longer than most Michigan football seniors. Buckeye quarterback and Heisman trophy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Jim Lorimer, co-founder of The Arnold Sports Festival, dies at 96

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing Lorimer's death. He was 96. The two founded what is known as "The Arnold" in 1989, which is held every year in Columbus. Schwarzenegger...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

