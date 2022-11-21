ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron earns 72-53 victory against Western Kentucky

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points in Akron's 72-53 win against Western Kentucky on Monday.

Freeman added 11 rebounds for the Zips (3-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Greg Tribble recorded nine points and finished 4 of 9 from the field.

Emmanuel Akot led the way for the Hilltoppers (3-1) with 13 points. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Western Kentucky. In addition, Fallou Diagne had eight points.

The game was tight heading into the half, as Akron held a two-point lead, 32-30. Freeman paced his team in scoring through the first half with 13 points. Akron outscored Western Kentucky in the second half by 17 points, with Castaneda scoring a team-high 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

