Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation.
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone. The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
energyintel.com
Demand: Policy Support Delays Erosion But Momentum Fades
Global oil demand is being whacked by the double whammy of inflation and the risk of recession, which has now crystalized in Europe. All EU countries plus the UK have taken action to cushion the rise in energy prices, with about 500 million euros earmarked for various price stabilization schemes: price caps, tax rebates, and subsidies to lower-income households. Windfall taxes on the record profits of oil and gas companies are also being discussed in both Europe and the US.
energyintel.com
Algerian Supply Growth Unclear Despite New EU Deals
Algeria’s Sonatrach has extended its supply deals with European buyers in an effort to consolidate its hold as the region’s third-largest gas supplier after Russia and Norway. But just how much gas Algeria can ultimately supply Europe over the short-to-medium term remains unclear given the lack of investment in recent years in the country’s upstream.
Interest rate cut possible if economy demands, says Bank policymaker
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden makes comments as CBI snapshot predicts tough winter for UK factories
CNBC
Singapore projects GDP growth to ease in 2023 amid global slowdown
Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry...
energyintel.com
Politicians Fret as US Northeast Faces Pricey Winter
Consumers in the Northeast of the US could find themselves competing on the international markets for fuel to heat their homes this winter. A lack of infrastructure connecting New England to the rest of the country and minefield of legacy US energy policies leave the region’s energy situation looking more like that of European countries than US states. Just two pipelines totaling 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of capacity feed the region and it has little gas storage, according to the nonprofit Energy Policy Research Foundation. That means power companies must turn to the global LNG market when gas use spikes, especially in cold winter months (see table). The Energy Information Administration is projecting residential retail prices of $21.70 per thousand cubic feet in the first quarter of 2023, about 50% higher than the national average. The lack of gas also has left the area heavily reliant on home heating oil. But inventories for distillate fuel oils are significantly lower than in years past and two refineries feeding the region facing extended maintenance. Officials want to avoid a winter with soaring heating prices or, worse, one where customers struggle to find oil to fill up heating tanks.
msn.com
Oil futures fall 10% for week as China’s COVID worries darken demand picture
Oil futures logged their second straight weekly declines, pressured as a resurgence of COVID-19 worries clouded the energy demand picture, and broader markets kept eyes on a hawkish Federal Reserve. U.S. crude prices on Friday ended at their lowest since late September, as China’s zero-COVID policy rekindled this week revived...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
Agriculture Online
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development....
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as Fed signals slower rate hikes; c.bank decisions eyed
Nov 24 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks jumped 1.2% on Thursday and currencies were on track to mark their best day in two weeks after less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting lifted hopes of slower interest rate hikes. Malaysian assets popped after opposition...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
Comments / 0