Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
rigzone.com

What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on recent oil price moves, the bearish impact of Covid-19 in China, the Russian oil price cap and more. Read on for more detail.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
msn.com

Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
US News and World Report

Oil Drops as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Concerns About Tight Supply

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. A greater-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China added...
energyintel.com

IRA Boosting Energy Projects But Challenges Remain

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is already making the US more attractive for investments in the energy transition space but the incentives from the IRA alone are not enough to drive continued investment. Carbon capture and sequestration developers, who benefit from an increased tax incentive, are seeing an uptick in interest following passage of the legislation which pledges $369 billion in clean energy spending. Operators’ outlooks for other energy transition fuels, such as hydrogen, have also brightened since the IRA’s passage. Shell USA President Gretchen Watkins called the landmark legislation a “big step forward” for investment in renewables and low-carbon fuels. “We now see a much longer investment horizon that allows, I think, disciplined capital investment to happen over time,” she said at a recent Federal Reserve event in Houston. “So I believe that we're going to see this country is going to have more opportunities to have, frankly, more energy at its disposal and, over time, move toward a lower and low-carbon future.”
Axios

Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines

Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
rigzone.com

Brent Under Renewed Pressure This Month

Brent crude has come under renewed pressure in November as rising infection rates in China sour sentiment. That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research noted in a market report sent to Rigzone recently, adding that the Chinese market is key to global oil demand and set to account for around a third of total growth in 2023.
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
tipranks.com

Crude Trends Higher after Talk of OPEC Output Increase Withers

The benchmark Crude WTI is hovering at $81.31, up 1.59% today at 11.11 a.m. EST. after seeing a sharp decline yesterday on reports of a 500,000 barrels a day production increase by oil-producing nations. Prices are back above $80 levels after Saudi Arabia denied the chatter and maintained that the...

