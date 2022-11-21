Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Permian Operators Battle Slower Output Growth
Production growth in the Permian Basin is set to be lower than expected this year after the US oil patch was hit hard by supply-chain and labor issues. Asset maturation could be a long-term contributor to slowing growth, according to ConocoPhillips, although opinions vary on how big a factor it could be.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
freightwaves.com
Trailer orders soar in October as OEMs raise intake
A return to normalcy among trailer manufacturers gained momentum in October with order intake as much as 91% higher than September and 171% greater than a supply chain-constricted October 2021. Final reports show net trailer orders in October were 47,860 units, the highest of the year, according to ACT Research....
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
PV Tech
Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023
Canadian Solar expects to start shipping the first TOPCon products early next year and will focus on the technology in the future with all new cell production capacity. N-type TOPCon is expected to account for a third of total solar module shipments of the company in 2023, according to Yan Zhuang, president of CSI Solar, the manufacturing subsidiary.
governing.com
The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories
Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
rigzone.com
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast
Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
teslarati.com
Tesla, GM supplier LG to invest more than $3 billion for battery cathode facility in TN
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
rigzone.com
Coro Energy Resumes Bezzecca Gas Production At Stable Rates
Coro Energy has stabilized production rates from the Bezzecca gas field in Italy, following constrained resumption earlier in the month. — Coro Energy said that production rates at the Bezzecca gas field in Italy have been stabilized since November 18. The well initially commenced production on November 8 at constrained, lower rates.
Autoblog
LG Chem to build $3 billion Tennessee cathode plant for GM Ultium EV batteries
SEOUL — South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as it ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle components. It's one of the first major EV-related investments announced by...
insideevs.com
Electric Cars' Carbon Footprint Expected To Diminish Further
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
energyintel.com
US Pipeline Giants Explore Hydrogen Blending
The US is expected to see an acceleration in clean hydrogen development in the coming years following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes a generous tax credit for production of the fuel. Williams and TC Energy, two of the largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America, are already exploring ways to transport the fuel in line with the projected uptick in demand. One of those methods is blending hydrogen with natural gas. By blending a small percentage of hydrogen into the natural gas stream, shippers could use existing natural gas pipelines to transport it across the continent, instead of building new hydrogen pipelines.
Mazda to invest $11 billion by 2030 to procure EV batteries - Nikkei
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) by 2030 to procure electric vehicle (EV) batteries and cooperate with battery supplier Envision AESC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
