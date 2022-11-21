Read full article on original website
TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington International Airport will have an upgraded security checkpoint to move people through more efficiently starting in December. According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the checkpoint will be upgraded with an expansion and new computed tomography screening technology. This allows for 360 degree imagery and for passengers coming through the checkpoint to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags.
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
Bladen County Celebrates Holiday Season
As Santa packs his sleigh, Elizabethtown and White Lake are preparing for the holiday season. A parade, an elf scavenger hunt, contests, and the annual Lighting of the Lake will kick off Christmas in Bladen County. A parade for the generations. The theme for this year’s parade in Elizabethtown is...
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon. Open. Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m. Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m. Whole Foods will be...
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays,...
Jet ski rental company hopes latest lawsuit will end Wrightsville Beach’s legal claims
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Chris Mangum runs a successful jet ski rental business and has for nearly 25 years. His customers meet him at the Wrightsville Beach boat launch ramp located under the bridge heading onto the island. But for the last eight years, Mangum has faced threats of lawsuits, jail time, and citations from the Town of Wrightsville Beach.
Vehicle fire threatens structure, now under control
FAISON, Duplin County — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 that was threatening a structure. Engine 2 and R 51 responded and assisted with putting the fire out and clearing up.
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tabor City police lieutenant has been suspended without pay after he was accused of harassing race fans, being belligerent and even spitting on deputies at Florence Motor Speedway over the weekend. A sergeant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and other units were...
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to...
Thanksgiving Basket Deliveries
Elizabethtown – The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will transport one-hundred (100) Thanksgiving baskets November 22, 2022 to schools in Bladen County. Indigent households previously identified by school administrators will pick them up at the local schools. Baskets contain the following items: stove top dressing, rice, sweet potatoes, boxes of mac & cheese, green beans, Jiffy Cornbread, cake mix, can of icing, sugar, kool-aid, can of gravy, cranberry sauce and a frozen turkey. Pastor Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and the church family desire that everyone has an exuberant and blissful Thanksgiving.
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in the death of his half-sister now is facing an additional charge of rape. District Attorney Ben David’s office has confirmed that the charges are in connection to allegations that he raped Miyonna Jones. According to online records, Jahreese Jones...
Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Johnson of Elizabethtown during a traffic stop around US 701 near Clarkton. According to BCSO, a deputy witnessed narcotics inside Johnson’s vehicle as well as a three-year-old. A deputy initially spotted Kenneth Earl Johnson’s...
