WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington International Airport will have an upgraded security checkpoint to move people through more efficiently starting in December. According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the checkpoint will be upgraded with an expansion and new computed tomography screening technology. This allows for 360 degree imagery and for passengers coming through the checkpoint to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO