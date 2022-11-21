ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
foxwilmington.com

TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington International Airport will have an upgraded security checkpoint to move people through more efficiently starting in December. According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the checkpoint will be upgraded with an expansion and new computed tomography screening technology. This allows for 360 degree imagery and for passengers coming through the checkpoint to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Bladen County Celebrates Holiday Season

As Santa packs his sleigh, Elizabethtown and White Lake are preparing for the holiday season. A parade, an elf scavenger hunt, contests, and the annual Lighting of the Lake will kick off Christmas in Bladen County. A parade for the generations. The theme for this year’s parade in Elizabethtown is...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
foxwilmington.com

Jet ski rental company hopes latest lawsuit will end Wrightsville Beach’s legal claims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Chris Mangum runs a successful jet ski rental business and has for nearly 25 years. His customers meet him at the Wrightsville Beach boat launch ramp located under the bridge heading onto the island. But for the last eight years, Mangum has faced threats of lawsuits, jail time, and citations from the Town of Wrightsville Beach.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Vehicle fire threatens structure, now under control

FAISON, Duplin County — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 that was threatening a structure. Engine 2 and R 51 responded and assisted with putting the fire out and clearing up.
FAISON, NC
bladenonline.com

Thanksgiving Basket Deliveries

Elizabethtown – The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will transport one-hundred (100) Thanksgiving baskets November 22, 2022 to schools in Bladen County. Indigent households previously identified by school administrators will pick them up at the local schools. Baskets contain the following items: stove top dressing, rice, sweet potatoes, boxes of mac & cheese, green beans, Jiffy Cornbread, cake mix, can of icing, sugar, kool-aid, can of gravy, cranberry sauce and a frozen turkey. Pastor Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and the church family desire that everyone has an exuberant and blissful Thanksgiving.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
TABOR CITY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Johnson of Elizabethtown during a traffic stop around US 701 near Clarkton. According to BCSO, a deputy witnessed narcotics inside Johnson’s vehicle as well as a three-year-old. A deputy initially spotted Kenneth Earl Johnson’s...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

