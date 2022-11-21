Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Second half struggles sink ECU at Old Dominion
A lot of what could go wrong, went wrong, for East Carolina’s men’s basketball team on Saturday in the second half in Norfolk, Va., inside Chartway Arena on the campus of Old Dominion. Down by one - 31-30 - at the break, the visiting Pirates saw Old Dominion...
ECU RB Keaton Mitchell closes out regular season with monster performance
Keaton Mitchell had already put together one of the best regular seasons from an East Carolina running back in team history entering Saturday’s finale. He made sure to put a bow on it, and make it even better. Mitchell dazzled with electric run after electric run, and he even turned a broken play into a career-long touchdown reception. At the end of the afternoon in ECU’s dramatic 49-46 win at Temple, Mitchell had accumulated 300 all-purpose offensive yards and four total touchdowns.
'Sometimes it's just not meant to be': Indiana's season ends with a thud and its' future uncertain
BLOOMINGTON -- Demarcus Elliott and Lance Bryant sat stoically on a pair of metal of chairs as they watched a horde of Purdue players sprint past them and toward a section of Purdue fans on Memorial Stadium's southwest side. Cam Jones stood just 20 feet away, a blank stare piercing through the green turf below him, hands buried in the pockets of his black pants, and the finality of his Indiana career walloping him all at once.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0