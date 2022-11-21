Keaton Mitchell had already put together one of the best regular seasons from an East Carolina running back in team history entering Saturday’s finale. He made sure to put a bow on it, and make it even better. Mitchell dazzled with electric run after electric run, and he even turned a broken play into a career-long touchdown reception. At the end of the afternoon in ECU’s dramatic 49-46 win at Temple, Mitchell had accumulated 300 all-purpose offensive yards and four total touchdowns.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO