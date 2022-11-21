Read full article on original website
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
JAKE DEBRUSK LAYS OUT DAVID PASTRNAK AFTER THE TWO COLLIDE
This is not the sort of thing you like to see as a Bruins fan, given that it could have ended in injury. Thankfully, it did not, and the Bruins had their way with the Tampa Bay Lightning otherwise. So, no harm no foul; it was funny though.
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
HUGE MISTAKE LEADS TO HABS GOALIE PROSPECT SCORING A GOAL
File this one under weird goals you don't see very often. During Tuesday's Champions Hockey League game between Frolunda HC and the Straubing Tigers, we had a goalie goal, but not your average goalie goal. The game was the second-leg of a round of 16 tie between the two teams...
Brad Marchand Records Assist As Bruins Fall 5-2 To Panthers
The Boston Bruins head into Thanksgiving with a loss. Boston was unable to keep up its winning ways Wednesday night, falling on the road to the Florida Panthers, 5-2, for their third loss of the season. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and...
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
Knight makes 37 saves, Panthers end Bruins winning streak at seven
Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad each had three points to lead the Panthers past the Bruins, 5-2 Spencer Knight made 37 saves for the Florida Panthers, who ended the Boston Bruins' seven-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday. "Every goalie likes...
Matthew Tkachuk Leads Panthers Into Divisional Battle Vs. Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk has big shoes to fill. The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night as the Black and Gold look to keep up their winning ways. Tkachuk was acquired for Jonathan Huberdeau from the Calgary Flames and has fit in with his new team, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
Maple Leafs’ Power Rankings: Tavares, Marner & Benn
With the rocky start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there have been a number of players on the team who’ve carried their weight both offensively and defensively and some that have been underwhelming to start the year. Different players have stepped into different roles and while...
Bruins Weekly: Home Ice Dominance, Foligno & More
It was another perfect week for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, they tie an NHL record, they begin the toughest part of the schedule this season to date with a win, two veterans’ reach milestones, and more. Bruins Tie NHL Record for Consecutive Home Wins...
Bruins’ Third Line Played Big Role En Route To 2011 Stanley Cup
When you think of the Boston Bruins winning the 2011 Stanley Cup, a few things probably come to mind. Flashbacks of Zdeno Chara lifting the Cup above his head, nearly falling to the ground as he knocks his hat off, Tim Thomas making incredible save after incredible save to keep the Bruins in it, Nathan Horton pouring TD Garden water onto the ice at Rogers Arena and all the equipment flying into the air when the final horn sounded in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.
Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights Still in Search of a Complete Game
The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back in the win column in Vancouver after an OT loss to Edmonton Saturday night.
Jorge Diaz-Graham Giving Pitt Versatile Bench Spark
Jorge Diaz-Graham's size and versatility has made him a valuable asset to the Pitt Panthers over the past three games.
