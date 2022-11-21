ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss

Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants

New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: 'Skol' vs. 'Troll' for Vikings Ex Jayron Kearse

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a record-setting day in Minnesota on Sunday with their 40-3 victory, and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse. ... who says he saw it all coming. Kearse, a former Vikings player who in his time in Minny mostly played special teams - knows all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy