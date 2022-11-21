Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played QB. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.
Morning after reaction to the Vikings embarrassing 40-3 loss vs. Cowboys
The next morning doesn’t feel any better after the Minnesota Vikings lost in pathetic fashion by a score of 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. They looked putrid and couldn’t move the ball at all. The defense wasn’t any better, as they allowed over 450 yards and the Cowboys...
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown against the Giants at home on Thanksgiving.
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
‘I feel responsible’: Vikings vet shoulders blame for embarrassing loss at home vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings got humbled Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys at home, as they absorbed a 40-3 defeat. That was just the second loss of the season for the Vikings, but it felt like a painful blow to the stomach, considering the manner in which they got absolutely dominated in their own territory by Dallas.
Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush: Cowboys Future Plan at QB
The Dallas Cowboys' decision to remain with Dak Prescott at quarterback continues to prove doubters wrong.
Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB? '10 More Years! Jerry Jones Says
“I think you saw vintage Dak,” said Jones after the game. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least.”
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Dallas Cowboys Offense
Let's revisit the Dallas Cowboys offense.
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are 'unequivocally' Super Bowl contenders following blowout win over Vikings
It's been 9,765 days since Jerry Jones hoisted the Cowboys' fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy after Dallas vanquished Pittsburgh in Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium. The 27-17 win marked the third title the Cowboys have won under Jones, who purchased the franchise less than seven years earlier. It's been over a quarter-century...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Pissed-Off Gut-Check' Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: 'Skol' vs. 'Troll' for Vikings Ex Jayron Kearse
The Dallas Cowboys experienced a record-setting day in Minnesota on Sunday with their 40-3 victory, and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse. ... who says he saw it all coming. Kearse, a former Vikings player who in his time in Minny mostly played special teams - knows all...
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
