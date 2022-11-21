Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
Cook County Announces $5.5 Million to Increase Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Accessibility Throughout Suburban Cook County
Cook County Announces $5.5 Million to Increase Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Accessibility Throughout Suburban Cook County (Cook County, IL) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced $5.5 million in funding today for the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Program, an initiative led by the County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability and Bureau of Asset Management, to increase the number and access to public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout suburban Cook County.
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
Different foods should be kept separate in the fridge says DeKalb County Health Department
The DeKalb County Health Department is advising Thanksgiving cooks to keep raw, uncooked foods away from ready to eat stuff like salad or deviled eggs. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says it's important to prevent cross contamination of foods. The turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165...
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
Tinley Park nonprofit damaged by fire, decimating food bank and donations
A small fire inside a Tinley Park nonprofit has ruined most of the food and donated items they had planned to distribute for the holidays.
Delays expected on Chicago area expressways as millions hit the road for Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - A majority of the nearly 55 million people planning to travel this holiday week are going to be driving to their destination — even though a road trip might take longer than flying,. However, by spending the extra time driving, you could potentially save thousands of dollars...
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
Highland Park shooting survivors still struggling, but grateful, as Thanksgiving approaches
As Thanksgiving approaches, they are united in purpose and in gratitude for the most basic of all things: life.
Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family In Plainfield Following House Fire
On Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at about 1 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported fire in the 25200 block of W. Sandbank Drive in Plainfield. Fire companies arrived to find a working fire that started on a deck that had spread into the home. The residents of the home were awaken by their smoke alarms and were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. While fire companies brought the fire under control they were able to search for and locate the resident’s dog, and reunite it with the homeowners.
Celebrate the Holidays in Tinley Park
Tinley Park is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays!. Check out our Holiday Happenings event from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the Oak Park Avenue train station featuring the Holiday Market, the Parade of Lights, the Community Tree-Lighting Ceremony and much more.
Under 300 votes separate DuPage County House race as mail-in ballots subject of lawsuit
Tuesday was the final day for mail-in ballots to be verified and counted, and there’s still one race hanging in the balance in DuPage County. In the 45th District, Democratic challenger Jenn Ladisch Douglass is ahead of GOP Rep. Deanne Mazzochi.
Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’
The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
Chicago Fire Department: 1 killed in extra-alarm Logan Square house fire
One person was killed in an extra-alarm fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
No one hurt in reported carjacking in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 14-20
Brookfield police continue to investigate an armed vehicular hijacking that took place in the 4600 block of Elm Avenue on Nov. 20 at about 9:15 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, according to police. The victim, a 63-year-old Brookfield man, reportedly told police that he might have been followed as he drove home from the Bensenville area that night, making stops at the Jewel in Stickney and Walgreens in Lyons along the way.
First Asian American woman sworn onto Cook County Board of Commissioners
Josina Morita was sworn in as the first Asian American to sit on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, where she will take over the 13th District seat vacated by Larry Suffredin. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Evanston Township High School.
DuPage County approves FY2023 Budget, boasts large surplus from FY2022
Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.
Gas leak snags Metra service in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra service was disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in west suburban Bartlett.Shortly before 3 p.m., Bartlett police said a gas leak had erupted at West Bartlett Road and Western Avenue in Bartlett. The intersection was shut down in all directions, and NICOR was on the scene.Drivers were advised to take Devon Avenue to South Bartlett Road as an alternative.Meanwhile, Metra reported inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West Line were halted in Bartlett because of the gas leak.Metra said the gas leak is close to the train track, so as a precaution, they are stopping trains. Metra advises that extensive delays will persist on the Milwaukee District West Line until the gas leak is fixed.CHECK: Metra Updates
