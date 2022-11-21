Read full article on original website
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
Bay Net
Gary Dale Pinckney
Gary Dale Pinckney, 83, of Avenue, MD passed away on November 16, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Gary was born on October 3, 1939 in Tracy, MN to the late Charles Dayton Pinckney and Evelyn (Moran) Pinckney. Gary moved to Maryland in 1941 when his father accepted...
Bay Net
Francis Tyrone Baker
On November 9th, 2022 Francis passed away peacefully at the age of 47 at his home in Lexington Park Maryland. Francis was born april 19th 1975 in Leonardtown Maryland. Francis was educated in St Mary’s County Public School system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. He took college classes through Stafford University. Francis started his career as a beautician, doing hair at the family home, then he worked at 3 different salons. He was actively working at hair stuff. He was a beautician for over 20 years. He loved making woman and children look and feel beautiful. He took passion on each and every persons hair that he did. He was the best beautician known to all who had hair styles by Francis. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team Dallas cowboys, talking to his friends and family on the phone, doing scratch off and spending time with his friends, family and his dog Kody. He had several special friends that he loved spending time with.
Bay Net
Friendly Food Drive Competition Provides For Families In Need
LA PLATA, Md. – As Thanksgiving approaches, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building are providing food for families in need. A service opportunity disguised as a friendly competition among various departments in the building provided a total of 15,091 food items...
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
Bay Net
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Chad William DeLong
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Chad William DeLong, 25 of Owings, MD. DeLong is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice (PA). Anyone with information in regards to DeLong, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.
Bay Net
Clements Convenience Center To Reopen This Week
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will reopen with normal business hours, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. We thank citizens for their patience during the renovation process. There will be a temporary waiver for the limit of the number of trash...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Leilani Moreno, Age 14; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Leilani Moreno. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 11/21/22 wearing a gray hoodie, blue leggings, and black sandals. (see photograph) Anyone with information, please contact the Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
Bay Net
Mobile Home Fire In Charles County Under Investigation
WELCOME, Md. – On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., reports came in of a mobile home on fire located at the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Welcome, Maryland. According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated on the exterior of the residence. The fire eventually spread to a nearby vehicle and the mobile home.
Bay Net
NSWC Indian Head Division Employee Recognized With Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Recently retired Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) employee Ralph Lee Gootee Jr. was presented with the Department of the Navy (DON) Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest Navy civilian award, during an award presentation in Port Tobacco, Maryland, Nov. 10.
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square And Annual Tree Lighting In Leonardtown; Parking And Road Access Information
LEONARDTOWN, Md. -The Town of Leonardtown is ringing in the holiday season on Friday, November 25th from 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM with the traditional “Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony”. Event activities start at 4:30 PM and include live entertainment, rides, balloon art, a living nativity, a petting zoo, food and much more!
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
Bay Net
Update On The Inclement Weather Plan For Christmas On The Square
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As the forecasted weather for the day of Christmas on the Square on Friday has slightly improved, the Town of Leonardtown, in coordination with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, has decided to delay the decision on the status of the event to Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Bay Net
Pet Of The Week – Floki
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Floki is almost 2 years old. He is a busy body that is always on the go, go, go! He has never lived with other animals, but his previous owner stated he is playful when meeting new dogs. Floki will chase small animals, like chickens,...
Bay Net
Judy Center Early Learning Hub holds Ribbon Cutting At Indian Head Elementary School Site
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Indian Head Elementary School recently celebrated the opening of a Judy Center Early Learning Hub. It is the third Judy Center in the county with the others housed at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School and Eva Turner Elementary School. “The Judy Centers are unique...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 14 – November 20, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,582 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-67524:. On November 19, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart, removed a computer from the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
