On November 9th, 2022 Francis passed away peacefully at the age of 47 at his home in Lexington Park Maryland. Francis was born april 19th 1975 in Leonardtown Maryland. Francis was educated in St Mary’s County Public School system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. He took college classes through Stafford University. Francis started his career as a beautician, doing hair at the family home, then he worked at 3 different salons. He was actively working at hair stuff. He was a beautician for over 20 years. He loved making woman and children look and feel beautiful. He took passion on each and every persons hair that he did. He was the best beautician known to all who had hair styles by Francis. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team Dallas cowboys, talking to his friends and family on the phone, doing scratch off and spending time with his friends, family and his dog Kody. He had several special friends that he loved spending time with.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO