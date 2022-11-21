Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Who is the Scarecrow? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
The Masked Singer season 8 is full of surprises already…and no one has been unmasked yet! With a fun new format, giving way to more contestants and early season un-maskings than ever before, there’s no question this season will be a ride. And if you’re a fan of...
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Snowstorm Moves on to the Semifinals on Fright Night
The Masked Singer Season 8 returned on Wednesday for Fright Night, as reigning Queen Snowstorm took on new contestants Sir Bug A Boo and Scarecrow for a spot in the Semifinals. In the end, she kept her crown, but only after Scarecrow eliminated herself and was unmasked as Linda Blair.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The... The post ‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others
It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
'The Walking Dead' Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs has a secret cameo in the series finale: 'I'm really happy I got to be there for that'
Carl Grimes star Chandler Riggs explains how his secret cameo in "The Walking Dead" finale came about, and what it was like to see the show end.
NBC sets Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date
There are just a few more months to wait for Magnum to return to our screens. NBC has set the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date. Since learning that NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve been looking at when we’ll get to see the episodes. We learned filming wouldn’t start until the fall, so that ruled out a 2022 release date. NBC even confirmed that with its fall schedule.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Inside Alison Arngrim and Co-Star Steve Tracy’s Sweet Relationship
Alison Arngrim and Steve Tracy shared a special bond. The Little House on the Prairie actor says her co-star was so much more than her friend.
CNET
Hulu's Black Friday Offer Is a Steal at $2 a Month
Hulu is offering a Black Friday deal that grants you access to its ad-supported plan for $2 per month for one year. The streaming service's basic subscription typically costs $8 a month. That's a total savings of $72 over 12 months. Beginning 12:00 a.m. PT on Nov. 23, the deal...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes on Paramount+?
Our favorite Behavioral Analysis Unit is back and more chaotic than ever! Criminal Minds is making its big return through a new limited series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, which arrives nearly three years after the original series went off air. The series sees many fan-favorite actors reprising their original characters as...
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (November 24, 2022)? Episode details for ‘The System’
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (November 24, 2022)? NO. NBC’s long-running crime procedural is off for a couple of weeks, but it will return on December 8 for the fall finale, titled “The System.” Here is how NBC describes the episode: “A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system.” Watch the Season 22, Episode 9 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law &...
soaphub.com
General Hospital’s Ryan Carnes Celebrates His Birthday
It’s been a while since we have seen Ryan Carnes as Lucas Jones on General Hospital, but off-screen, the actor is celebrating a major (and positive) milestone. That’s because he was born on November 21, 1982, in Pittsfield, Illinois, which means that this talented performer is turning 40 years old today! While attending Duke University, Carnes was a drummer in the college’s marching band, which the students affectionately dubbed DUMB.
TechCrunch
Hulu subscribers are now able to stream the first two episodes of ‘Andor’
Also, the first two episodes will air across three Disney-owned networks ABC, FX, and Freeform. Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, viewers can broadcast the “Andor” episodes on ABC. The episodes will air on FX on November 24 at 9 p.m. and Freeform on November 25 at 9 p.m.
