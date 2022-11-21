Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
WTOK-TV
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall,...
WTOK-TV
Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the Thanksgiving debate that will never die. Is it dressing or stuffing? This is one of many questions searched each year on Google. In Alabama, cornbread dressing is the most searched. You will have to go north or west to find stuffing as the most searched on Google.
