Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
putnamsentinel.com
Motorcycles and Merchant Marines
GLANDORF — There’s a possibility, although this hasn’t been fact checked yet, that Glandorf’s Tom Giesken has the only 1922 Harley Davidson 1,200 cc Model JD motorcycle (with a side car) in Putnam County. Actually, it may be the only one in the whole state of...
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
putnamsentinel.com
Setting up for the season
PUTNAM COUNTY — Santa Claus will be a busy guy in Putnam County starting next weekend. Five communities including Ottawa, Gilboa, Columbus Grove, and Glandorf will kick off the Christmas season this weekend with visits from Santa, a parade, and the official lighting of park and downtown decorations. Other...
putnamsentinel.com
Bulldogs Tadd Koch named top defender in Northwest District
PUTNAM COUNTY — Defense was a strong suit for the Columbus Grove football team during the 2022 season. Led by three solid linebackers opposing offenses found it tough to move the ball against the Grove defense. That defense was well represented as the Northwest District football selections were released last week.
Comments / 0