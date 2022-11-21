WILLARD — Friends of the Willard Memorial Library presents their annual pet and family photos with Santa is Baaaaaaaack! Nov. 26 in the Willard Memorial Library Annex (across for the Willard Library).

Pictures will be taken from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. A professional photographer and Santa will be on hand with $6 print and digital photos available

Bring your pets (Any size that will fit through the door in the Annex). We have had cats, dogs, small goat, small pony, chicken and fish.

Bring your family and come make a Christmas memory.