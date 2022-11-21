When Prudence Runyan, 71, lost control of her pitch while singing, she attributed it to a lack of practice, or simply aging. But when reaching the higher notes at her church choir practice became impossible, the ex-professional singer from East Windsor, New Jersey, who had once commanded ballads in musicals, grew concerned.Seven months later, Runyan was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS—a fatal neurodegenerative condition that affects chewing, talking and walking, progresses to paralysis and culminates in respiratory failure, typically within three to five years. An estimated 30,000 Americans live with ALS, sometimes referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.“I...

2 DAYS AGO