Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Cyclerion board quickly nixes CEO Peter Hecht's unorthodox pitch for low cash reserves
It’s been less than two months since Cyclerion laid out a new R&D strategy around its lead drug in mitochondrial diseases, one that triggered the company to lay off close to half of its employees and explore licensing deals for the rest of the pipeline. But CEO Peter Hecht apparently has other plans in mind.
Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk
Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
Philips respirator recall reaches 260 reported deaths, FDA says
Reports of deaths and complaints related to Philips’ ongoing recall of its sleep apnea devices and ventilators have been received by the Food and Drug Administration, the regulator said. Since April 2021, the agency has received 260 reports of deaths amid more than 90,000 medical device reports “reportedly associated”...
FDA Awards Breakthrough Therapy Status for AMD Drug
Biopharmaceutical company Iveric bio, Inc. (ISEE:NASDAQ), which concentrates its efforts on discovering and developing new treatments options for orphan inherited retinal diseases, Thursday announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)."
Scoop: Versant, NEA launch new biotech helmed by ex-CEO of protein degrader C4 Therapeutics
Long-time biotech venture firms Versant and New Enterprise Associates are backing a new startup run by former C4 Therapeutics chief executive Andrew Phillips. The fledgling biotech has raised at least $30 million so far, according to paperwork filed with the SEC this week. The round could balloon to $60 million.
Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for rheumatoid arthritis
Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that treats symptoms in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not seen improvements with other treatments. It is available in tablet form under the brand name Plaquenil. Hydroxychloroquine is a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD). The. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug to...
Pharma renewable energy co-op sparks broader supplier push, follows Walmart's lead
A coalition of pharma companies is doubling down on efforts to encourage suppliers to adopt renewable energy practices. The “Energize” pharma program, launched last year at the climate change conference COP26 with 10 of the world’s largest drugmakers, now includes 15 pharmas, plus a new cohort of suppliers opting into a first-ever power purchase agreement (PPA).
Pharma reputation falls again, notching double-digit downturn over past year in US — survey
The pharma industry’s reputation continues to slip in the US as consumers pack away its pandemic hero status. The newest survey from The Harris Poll shows the industry at a 45% positive rating last month, down 10 percentage points from the same time last year. While 45% is still...
Simulations for experiments: Bayer-backed startup lands $20M to test out its tech
How do you get the attention of Big Pharma when you’re a small biotech startup working out of Budapest, Hungary?. For Szabolcs Nagy and his co-founders at Turbine, the golden ticket came through Bayer’s grant program for digital health, G4A, for which the company was selected a few years back.
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
Inside the Bungled FDA Approval of a Once-Hyped ALS Drug
When Prudence Runyan, 71, lost control of her pitch while singing, she attributed it to a lack of practice, or simply aging. But when reaching the higher notes at her church choir practice became impossible, the ex-professional singer from East Windsor, New Jersey, who had once commanded ballads in musicals, grew concerned.Seven months later, Runyan was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS—a fatal neurodegenerative condition that affects chewing, talking and walking, progresses to paralysis and culminates in respiratory failure, typically within three to five years. An estimated 30,000 Americans live with ALS, sometimes referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.“I...
Merck (MRK) Keytruda Advanced Gastric Cancer Study Meets Goal
Merck MRK announced positive data from the phase III KEYNOTE-859 study evaluating its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy drug, Keytruda. The drug is targeted toward first-line treatment of HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The study achieved its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Data from...
Magic Mushroom Psychedelic Relieves Severe Depression in Largest Trial Yet
For some years now, scientists have been investigating how psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, can ease the symptoms of depression. More evidence of the link has arrived with a phase 2, double-blind trial involving 233 participants, the largest study on this subject carried out so far in terms of sample size.
Type 1 Diabetes: FDA Approves New Drug Teplizumab That Delays Onset
Federal regulators have approved a new drug teplizumab that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes by at least 2 years. The drug, which is sold under the brand name Tzeid, is available for adults and children 8 years and older who currently have stage 2 diabetes. The drug...
GSK Removes Blenrep From U.S. Market, Due Poor Clinical Trial Performance for Multiple Myeloma Drug
The blood cancer medication Blenrep will be removed from the market in the United States, following clinical trials that cast doubt on the effectiveness of the drug, according to an announcement this week by GlaxoSmithKline. Blenrep (belanatamab mafodin-blmf) was given fast-track approval by the FDA in August 2022, for the...
uniQure (QURE) Partner Gets FDA Nod for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy
Shares of uniQure QURE were up 7.08% during market hours after the company announced that its partner CSL Behring received FDA approval for one-time gene therapy, Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), for treating hemophilia B patients above 18 years. uniQure conducted the research and clinical development for the product. CSL Behring is...
FDA classifies Baxter's hospital bed system recall as most serious
Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday classified the recall of hospital bed systems by Baxter International Inc (BAX.N), as the most serious type, on concerns it could lead to life-threatening injuries or death.
