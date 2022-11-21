ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maker of new gene therapy vector launches its second company, looking to zero in on rare skin conditions

By Tyler Patchen News Reporter
endpts.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
endpts.com

Pharma renewable energy co-op sparks broader supplier push, follows Walmart's lead

A coalition of pharma companies is doubling down on efforts to encourage suppliers to adopt renewable energy practices. The “Energize” pharma program, launched last year at the climate change conference COP26 with 10 of the world’s largest drugmakers, now includes 15 pharmas, plus a new cohort of suppliers opting into a first-ever power purchase agreement (PPA).
endpts.com

Novartis to advance malaria program into PhIII in bid to fight drug resistance

Novartis is moving an anti-malaria drug into a Phase III trial that it hopes could provide a new weapon against drug-resistant strains of the infection. The company and its Swiss non-profit partner Medicines for Malaria Venture, or MMV, announced Wednesday that they are moving forward with the treatment, which uses the experimental drug ganaplacide combined with a new formulation of current anti-malaria drug lumefantrine.
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
dallasexpress.com

Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk

Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
FLORIDA STATE
WebMD

Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death

Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
medtechdive.com

Philips respirator recall reaches 260 reported deaths, FDA says

Reports of deaths and complaints related to Philips’ ongoing recall of its sleep apnea devices and ventilators have been received by the Food and Drug Administration, the regulator said. Since April 2021, the agency has received 260 reports of deaths amid more than 90,000 medical device reports “reportedly associated”...
endpts.com

Court KOs REMS-related patent listing for Jazz narcolepsy drug

A Delaware district court said sayonara to a Jazz Pharmaceuticals patent related to the distribution system for its blockbuster narcolepsy drug Xyrem. The case at hand involves Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals, which sought to delist the patent in question, as it related to its restricted distribution system under its REMS. After...
endpts.com

One hurdle down? FDA won't hold adcomm for BioMarin's hemophilia gene therapy after all

The FDA may be taking its time reviewing BioMarin’s gene therapy for hemophilia A, but at least the biotech now has one fewer thing to worry about. While the agency has previously planned to convene an external panel of advisors to weigh in on the program, commonly referred to as valrox (or by its brand name, Roctavian), BioMarin said it was recently told that there won’t be an adcomm after all.
The Modern Times

CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
MARYLAND STATE
Vox

Will America continue to turn away from vaccines?

The Covid-19 vaccines were perhaps the greatest medical achievement of the 21st century. Completed in record time and extraordinarily safe, they built on 30 years of research into mRNA technology to deliver a tool that in its first year alone prevented an estimated 19.8 million deaths worldwide, and even more infections and hospitalizations. The vaccines, unlike masking and social distancing, required virtually no sacrifice from Americans: Just one or two shots protected people from the worst outcomes of the disease with few side effects. And as more people were vaccinated, society began to rebound from Covid, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
McKnight's

CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon

The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy