kslsports.com
Offensive Trio Providing Stability For Bowl-Bound Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – Could an Aggie offense plagued by injuries be finding their stride as they get set to face the Boise State Broncos on Friday, November 25?. After scoring nearly 33 points per game in 2021, head coach Blake Anderson and the Utah State Aggies had reason to believe that success could carry over into 2022.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. Garners Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Honors for Week 12
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State grad senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. earned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention honors following his performance against San José State in Week 12 of the season. Tyler led the Aggies to a 35-31 win over the Spartans last Saturday night...
ksl.com
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation
LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County man charged after allegedly taking, using blade on flight from New York to SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Syracuse, Utah man has been arrested after allegedly carrying and brandishing a straight-edged blade Monday on a flight from New York state to Salt Lake City. Suspect Merrill Darrell Fackrell was charged Tuesday with carrying a weapon...
Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community
LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
KSLTV
Two injured in I-80 crash; several crashes reported as Thanksgiving travel picks up
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — State troopers say two people were injured in a three-car crash on eastbound Interstate 80 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 4 a.m., and the Utah Highway Patrol closed eastbound I-80 for several hours while troopers investigated. One of the two injured people was...
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
kmyu.tv
Highway Patrol troopers stop alleged DUI driver traveling over 120 mph in northern Utah
WELLSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were stopped while traveling 121 miles per hour through a curved road. Officials said they stopped the driver in Cache County early Saturday morning and could smell alcohol from the vehicle. More from 2News.
upr.org
Smithfield A&W to be remodeled into Arctic Circle
The A&W Restaurant in Smithfield will soon be replaced by Arctic Circle. One of the owners of the business, Alex Davies, said although the restaurant has been doing well, after spending 20 years working for A&W he felt it was time to move on and pursue other opportunities. “It has...
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
ksl.com
Man charged with pulling razor blade on woman during Salt Lake flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Syracuse man is facing federal charges accusing him of threatening a woman with a straightedge razor during an airplane flight. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Grandson of elderly couple arrested after their bodies found at Clearfield residence
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 26-year-old grandson of an elderly Clearfield couple is being charged with their homicides after his mother found their bodies Wednesday and called police. Charged in the case is 26-year-old Jeremy Bell, says a statement from Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly...
KSLTV
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
kvnutalk
Deputies investigating burglary at Nibley City Offices – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement are continuing to investigate a burglary last week at the Nibley City Offices. The suspect allegedly stole the city’s safe, with an undisclosed amount of money inside. The burglary was reported early on the morning of Nov. 15, as employees arrived for work and...
Grandson facing murder charges after grandparents found dead in Clearfield home
A Clearfield couple was found dead in their garage Wednesday afternoon and police believe their 26-year-old grandson was responsible for the deaths.
