Logan, UT

kslsports.com

Offensive Trio Providing Stability For Bowl-Bound Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Could an Aggie offense plagued by injuries be finding their stride as they get set to face the Boise State Broncos on Friday, November 25?. After scoring nearly 33 points per game in 2021, head coach Blake Anderson and the Utah State Aggies had reason to believe that success could carry over into 2022.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation

LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
LOGAN, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
upr.org

Smithfield A&W to be remodeled into Arctic Circle

The A&W Restaurant in Smithfield will soon be replaced by Arctic Circle. One of the owners of the business, Alex Davies, said although the restaurant has been doing well, after spending 20 years working for A&W he felt it was time to move on and pursue other opportunities. “It has...
SMITHFIELD, UT
KSLTV

UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm

OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Deputies investigating burglary at Nibley City Offices – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Law enforcement are continuing to investigate a burglary last week at the Nibley City Offices. The suspect allegedly stole the city’s safe, with an undisclosed amount of money inside. The burglary was reported early on the morning of Nov. 15, as employees arrived for work and...

