Caleb Grill, Iowa State take down No. 1 North Carolina in upset
Iowa State's Caleb Grill and head coach T.J. Otzelberger shared an emotional moment after Friday night's stunning 70-65 upset over No. 1 North Carolina.
Clark leads No. 9 Iowa in 73-59 win over Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power No. 9 Iowa to a 73-59 win over Oregon State in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday night. Monika Czinano added 17 points and McKenna Warnock contributed 12 to help the Hawkeyes (5-1) advance to the PKL championship game on Sunday, where they will face No. 3 UConn. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (4-1) with 22 points, while Shalexxus Aaron scored 17 points as Oregon State picked up its first loss of the season. Jelena Mitrovic had 14 rebounds. Iowa opened the game on a 9-0 run. Oregon State tied the game five times in the first half but never led. The Hawkeyes took a 44-37 lead into halftime.
MHSAA football finals: Jake DeHaan leads G.R. South Christian to 28-0 win, D-4 title
Just as it has all season long, undefeated Grand Rapids South Christian leaned on Jake DeHaan. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another while leading the Sailors in rushing (99 yards)in their 28-0 win over Goodrich in the 2022 Michigan high school football Division 4 final Friday night. And if that wasn't enough, DeHaan hauled in an interception to quash a Martians drive. After neither...
