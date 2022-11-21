PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power No. 9 Iowa to a 73-59 win over Oregon State in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday night. Monika Czinano added 17 points and McKenna Warnock contributed 12 to help the Hawkeyes (5-1) advance to the PKL championship game on Sunday, where they will face No. 3 UConn. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (4-1) with 22 points, while Shalexxus Aaron scored 17 points as Oregon State picked up its first loss of the season. Jelena Mitrovic had 14 rebounds. Iowa opened the game on a 9-0 run. Oregon State tied the game five times in the first half but never led. The Hawkeyes took a 44-37 lead into halftime.

