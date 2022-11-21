Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
darnews.com
McCain instills hope in area youth
I have had the privilege of meeting RT McCain through the many interviews I have done during my time with the newspaper. McCain has a uniquely positive attitude, combined with a tremendous amount of compassion and understanding for the students he mentors. During our interviews, he has expressed his ambition...
kbsi23.com
Thanksgiving to come along with rain (11/23/22)
Wednesday was a warmer day for Thanksgiving Eve as we saw temperatures reach the lower 60s. Knowing how warm it got, we did get within the ballpark of a record but did not break the previous record of 69° set back in 2005. Thanksgiving is going to be on...
KFVS12
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Members Sworn-In on Tuesday
Members of the Union City City Council took their oath of office on Tuesday. Union City Mayor Terry Hailey and Councilman Jim Rippy, were joined by newly elected Councilman Hal Mosier. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Municipal Building, with City Clerk Tracy Gore administering the oath of office.
KFVS12
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KFVS12
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized. Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child. Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system. The child was later flown...
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Kirbyton woman found safe
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Crawford has been found and is safe. The Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help in locating the missing 34-year-old Kirbyton woman who was last in the Clinton area at approximately 2:45 am on November 14th, and possibly in Mayfield later that evening at approximately 6:30 pm.
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
Kait 8
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare. A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
krcu.org
“He Died as Happy as He Could” – Albert Limbaugh’s Story
The U. S. government created a pension system in 1862, not only for soldiers disabled in the Civil War but also for widows and children of those dying in the line of duty. Also included were mothers who documented their soldier sons as their sole support. The resulting files are a treasure trove of Civil War stories, including that of one young Bollinger County soldier, Albert T. Limbaugh.
Comments / 0