Madison Daily Leader
Mary "Marlys" Paulsen
Mary “Marlys” Paulsen, 86, of Ethan, SD, went to her heavenly home Monday, November 21, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Paulsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madison Daily Leader
Temporary surfacing largely completed on NW 9th Street
Madison City Commissioners were informed recently that all asphalt work on the N.W. 9th St. project would be delayed until the next construction season due to poor weather conditions and material shortages. Since then, commissioners have been looking for ways to avoid closing the road for the winter.
Madison Daily Leader
Humanity Launch celebrates students at MHS
Thanksgiving is a time of celebration and gratitude when people take time to be with family and reflect on what makes life important. Students across the Madison Central School District get three days away from class for the holiday, but members of the Madison Central School Education Foundation thought that wasn’t enough.
Madison Daily Leader
City approves creation of TIF District #6
Finding a way to finance improvements to the SD-34 bypass on the south side of Madison has been on the minds of city and county commissioners for some time. During Monday’s meeting, Madison City Commissioners approved a possible solution to this problem with the creation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District #6.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Regional Health Foundation raises $46,000 for scholarships
The Madison Regional Health Foundation held its annual Gala on Nov. 5 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. This year’s event was record-setting as more than $46,000 was raised and will go directly toward scholarships and the Dr. Sample Strong Fund. With more than 130 guests in attendance, the Gala...
Madison Daily Leader
Chester groups raise money for Feeding S.D., Legion
Feeding South Dakota and the Chester American Legion both received donations through a challenge at Chester Area School this week. The funds came from an anonymous donor in the Chester community who approached the school’s football and cross country teams with a unique challenge. Football students were tasked with working together to carry a massive log around the school, with each lap earning them money for charity.
