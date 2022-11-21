Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Street Level moving events due to disputes with business Board of Trustees
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – Two weeks ago, Street-Level, an organization that hosted Sunday picnics with the homeless community, were told they needed to relocate from the Cape Girardeau fraternal order of the eagles building they have used since May. Street-Level president Allie Miles says they used it as...
kbsi23.com
P.O.R.C.H. brings new initiative to Cape Girardeau real estate scene
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Calling all prospective first-time home buyers. The name you need to know is this: people organize to revitalize community healing, also known as “P.O.R.C.H., has an initiative for first-time home buyers. The porch housing coalition helps manifest the vision of home ownership for...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau City Council approves $6 million to rebuild Central Municipal Pool
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau City Council voted on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool. City council members voted on the contractor the Parks and Recreation Department recommended for the Central Municipal Pool (also known as the Bubble) upgrade. The contractor is the Penzel Construction Company.
kbsi23.com
Rupture leads to sanitary sewer overflow on east side of Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday afternoon. It happened on the east side of town near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured, according to the city of...
KFVS12
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
KFVS12
Catapult Creative House offers autism and sensory friendly safe space for Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands and thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway in Cape Girardeau this Sunday for the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. With the parade comes a lot of noises that might be a little overwhelming for some, however. Because of that, the Catapult Creative House is offering an autism and sensory friendly safe place inside for anyone to watch the parade.
thecash-book.com
JR-2 School Board considers tax increase, bond issue
The Jackson R-2 School Board approved plans about the district’s facilities, capital projects and financial condition during its Nov. 8 regular meeting, which recommended asking voters for a bond issue and a tax increase. Each plan was created by one of the district’s strategic planning committees, including district staff...
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the busiest time of the year for retailers as many are gearing up for holiday shopping later this week. Retailers told us on Tuesday, November 22 that Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the kickoffs to their busiest time of the year. “We’re...
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
KFVS12
Holiday canned food drive to benefit Carbondale food pantry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday canned food drive will benefit the Carbondale food pantry. According to a release from State Representative Paul Jacobs’ office, canned food items can be dropped off by appointment through Friday, December 16 at his Carbondale office, 206 W. College, Suite 122. “We have...
KFVS12
First Alert: Serving of light rain possible for Thanksgiving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shaping up to be a wet but not wintry Thanksgiving as a weather system lifts SW to NE across the region today and tonight. Rain overall looks to be mainly on the light side, but fairly widespread today with rain becoming lighter and more scattered tonight as cooler and drier air moves back in from the northwest behind a weak cold front.
KFVS12
Tree Lighting event with the Association of the Miraculous Medal
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their annual tree lighting event on the Shrine grounds. The “Lighting the Way to Hope” Tree Lighting event will take place on Sunday, December 4. The Vincentian Marian Youth Mass...
KFVS12
Christmas in the Village to be held in Cobden Dec. 3
COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A full day of holiday joy is planned for Saturday, December 3 in Cobden. The community is coming together downtown for Christmas in the Village. There will be multiple activities, shopping, exhibits, food, and music. This includes an appearance from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at...
KFVS12
‘Stuff the Backpacks’ holiday drive in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday drive in southern Illinois is collecting items to stuff the backpacks collecting during the “Backpacks for Buddies” program. According to a release from State Representative Dave Severin’s office, they’ll be collecting toiletry and other personal care items for children placed in emergency foster care.
KFVS12
West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School. According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30...
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
