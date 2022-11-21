COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Hospice Renfrew offering workshop to help those coping with loss over the holidays

Read full article on original website
Related
The Adoption and Safe Families Act Takes Kids Away From Loving Parents
Some laws are built on false premises, and revamping them can take a long time. The federal Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA), signed into law by President Bill Clinton on November 19, 1997, is one such law. On its 25th anniversary later this month, family advocates are pressing for...
Here's How You Can Avoid Having Any Awkward Conversations This Holiday Season
Let the uncomfortable chatter begin.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care
“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students
A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.
Safety advocates warn parents to ensure homes they travel to for holidays are baby-proofed
Rebecca and David Richelsoph are used to traveling with their 2-year-old daughter Rosie for the holidays. We caught up with the Washington D.C. couple on their drive to Connecticut for Thanksgiving. “All the same utensils, sippy cups, plates that we use at home, we Amazon right to my parents’ place...
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
psychologytoday.com
How to Deal with Parental Narcissism During the Holidays
Many adult children of narcissistic parents’ report struggling with holidays. It is important to set boundaries with dysfunctional family members. There are ways to maintain your sense of self and not get pulled into a narcissistic web. If you come from a narcissistic family, meaning a family led by...
curetoday.com
'A Village of People’ May Help Cancer Caregivers Balance Everyday Life
A woman whose husband was diagnosed with ocular melanoma at 28 years old opens up about her experiences navigating the cancer world and her search for a supportive community. Being a parent to young children compounded the already difficult task of being a caregiver for a patient with ocular melanoma, explained Caitlyn Stewart, whose husband was diagnosed with the rare cancer in 2016.
firstthingsfirst.org
Parenting/caregiver workshops at Dr. Fernando Escalante Tribal Library help grandmother learn to communicate with grandson
Maria Humo, a certified home care provider, found herself with a full house when she added the title of foster mom to her list of expertise. Over the past year, Humo has taken the responsibility of fostering her two grandchildren, Samuel and Aliana, along with providing care for the other young children of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
agingparents.com
What Decisions Can An Aging Parent Make After A Dementia Diagnosis?
When an aging parent is diagnosed with dementia of any kind, it can be devastating and confusing to the family. For some, there is denial: “It’s not that bad, I don’t see anything wrong with her, and let’s just let things stay the same for now.” For others, there is overreacting and trying to push the aging parent into a care facility before that may be needed, just because of assumptions about dementia. Family fights over these things, such as we address at AgingParents.com, are not unusual. As the disease affects each person in an individual way, it is impossible to generalize much about what decisions a person with dementia can make.
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
How to Work For a Living Without Living to Work
Working is stressful. With the competitive job market, it’s no surprise that people are feeling the pressure to prove themselves to their employers so they don’t lose their job. However, this is not a great way to live if you want to work for a living without living to work. Living for work means you’re not prioritizing the things that make you happy, which can lead to burnout, high stress levels, and other negative factors. While there may be aspects of your job that you’re passionate about, it likely isn’t healthy for you to make your job the main purpose of living....
Mental-Health Days Are Only a Band-Aid for Burnout
Two and a half years into the pandemic, burnout is still here. It is reportedly widespread across industries such as medicine, teaching, and child care; by some measures, workplace stress has only increased even as day-to-day routines have looked more “normal.” To cope, Americans—especially younger generations—are turning to the “mental-health day”: an occasional day off, perhaps with little advance notice, justified as necessary for maintaining well-being. It is, in principle, a sick day for the mind.
NPR
'The Long COVID Survival Guide' to finding care and community
According to the CDC, out of all the American adults who have had COVID — and that's a lot of us — one in five went on to develop long COVID symptoms. While so many are struggling with this new disease, it can be hard for people to know what to do to take care of themselves.
Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents
Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.
Picking up grandchildren from school can help mental health, says study
Taking grandchildren to playgroups and picking them up from school can help stave off loneliness, research has found. The study, a review of previous studies involving nearly 200,000 participants in 21 countries, suggested that looking after grandchildren regularly tends to have a positive impact on mental wellbeing, including feeling less isolated and greater fulfilment.
The Best R&R Gifts Starting at $14, Because Parents Deserve Self-Care Too
With the hustle and bustle of the holidays (and of course, the day-to-day of simply parenting), it can be hard to find time for some rest and relaxation. And when you do, you sometimes can’t help but feel guilty for taking some much-needed time for yourself. First of all, this is a completely normal reaction to caregiving. And secondly, just because it’s hard to find time to relax or you feel guilty when doing so, doesn’t mean that you should give up on finding moments of self-care altogether. In fact, with the right attitude and products, you can easily go...
allnurses.com
Emotional Self Care: 6 Steps to Improve Resilience
We all know that life is full of ups and downs. But why do some people seem to get through the down periods more easily than other people do? Is this a trait they were born with? Is there a way to learn to be more like them?. The good...
EverydayHealth.com
More Than 1 Billion Teens and Young Adults Risk Hearing Loss
It may be too loud even if you’re not old. A new study suggests that up to 1.35 billion people in their teens, twenties, and early thirties risk hearing loss long before they reach retirement age because they spend too much time exposed to loud noises. “We focused on...
