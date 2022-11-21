Marina Shafir has given her opinion about why her group of Four Horsewomen did not face four famous women using the same name in WWE. There are two different groups of women in pro wrestling known as the Four Horsewomen. The first group features the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey along with fellow Smackdown superstar Shayna Baszler, former WWE NXT superstar Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who is now an AEW wrestler after being released by WWE. That foursome became friends while training for Mixed Martial Arts together and they all got into pro wrestling as well.

