tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Caused WWE Legend To “Spew Blood” After Hitting A Chokeslam
A WWE Hall of Famer has shared an interesting story about what happened to his body one time when he took a Chokeslam from The Undertaker. Mick Foley wrestled The Undertaker a lot in Foley’s first year in WWE in 1996 when he debuted as Mankind. While they would go on to have many more matches together, including their most famous match at King of the Ring 1998, that initial rivalry really helped establish Mankind as a top guy in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
tjrwrestling.net
Why Vince McMahon Once Gave Someone A $100 WrestleMania Pay Day
A veteran of the wrestling business has recalled Vince McMahon paying someone $100 as their WrestleMania payoff after they apparently upset him. For over 40 years Vince McMahon ran WWE and had the ultimate say on hirings, firings, and who earned what for their job. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
tjrwrestling.net
Former Raw Star Returns To NXT With New Gimmick
A former Monday Night Raw star has returned to his roots in NXT and shed his previous gimmick from his time on WWE’s main roster. On the 22nd of November edition of NXT, Wes Lee defended his North American Championship in the main event against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Lee came out on top, retaining his title but his celebration was cut short by Dijak, who attacked the champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Montez Ford Provides Injury Update
The Street Profits’ Montez Ford hasn’t been in the squared circle since September, however, the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions recently stated that he should be making his return soon. For the last few weeks now, Montez Ford has been out of action. Back in October during...
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk’s Camp “Not Happy” With The Elite’s Mocking On Dynamite
A new report suggests that there are those close to CM Punk very unhappy following The Elite seemingly mocking Punk on Dynamite. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Claims WWE Booked Themselves Into A Corner With Tag Team
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that the company booked a former tag team into a corner as they became unbeatable. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their name in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family, acting as the henchmen for Bray Wyatt. However, after the group split, the two men struggled to find their feet for any length of time as solo acts and ended up being brought back together but with a very different look.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Move
Shawn Michaels has recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular manoeuvre. As one of the true big men of the era, Kevin Nash was agile for a big man in his heyday, and at first that was something which others were keen for him to showcase.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns On Why “Cowboy” Brock Lesnar Was Important For SummerSlam Match
Roman Reigns is grateful that Brock Lesnar brought his newer “cowboy” persona to SummerSlam. Lesnar’s most recent WWE run has been marked by something unusual. The soft-spoken and no-nonsense Brock Lesnar was replaced with an upbeat and talkative Lesnar full of personality. He was still the same...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Got Hired By Vince McMahon While Trying To “Get Laid”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that his plans changed on a fateful night when an attempt to “get laid” turned into Vince McMahon giving him a job. Jimmy Wang Yang made his return to WWE in 2006 after two previous stints in the company. Speaking to Steve Fall’s Ten Count – courtesy of WrestlingNews.co – Jimmy Wang Yang explained how a trip backstage to a WWE pay-per-view to impress a woman led to Vince McMahon rehiring him, after not realising initially that he didn’t work for the company anymore:
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley On Bianca Belair Feud – “We Want To Be The Next Stone Cold And The Rock”
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have big goals for their WWE careers with Ripley saying they want to create a rivalry that’s similar to two of pro wrestling’s biggest stars of all time. As the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers and done so...
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Starks Names The Kanye West Track He Wants As His Theme Music
AEW star Ricky Starks has revealed the Kanye West track that he wants to have as his AEW theme music, even if he only gets it once. Tony Khan has not been shy about splashing the cash to get hit songs for various stars to use as their theme music in AEW. Jungle Boy Jack Perry comes to the ring to the strains of Baltimora’s Tarzan Boy. Orange Cassidy previously used The Pixies’ Where Is My Mind? before pivoting to Jane by Jefferson Starship.
tjrwrestling.net
Marina Shafir Blames “Egos” For 4 Horsewomen Dream Match Not Happening, Bayley Reacts
Marina Shafir has given her opinion about why her group of Four Horsewomen did not face four famous women using the same name in WWE. There are two different groups of women in pro wrestling known as the Four Horsewomen. The first group features the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey along with fellow Smackdown superstar Shayna Baszler, former WWE NXT superstar Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who is now an AEW wrestler after being released by WWE. That foursome became friends while training for Mixed Martial Arts together and they all got into pro wrestling as well.
tjrwrestling.net
SCRYPTS Debuts In NXT
SCRYPTS finally made his debut on NXT television on the 22nd of November and he appears to be a repackaged former Raw star and multiple-time champion. For weeks, vignettes have aired on NXT television promising the debut of the mysterious SCRYPTS and now fans have got a taste of just what he has to offer on the white and gold brand as he made his in-ring debut. The acrobatic newcomer to the brand made quick work of Guru Raaj, defeating him in just over a minute.
tjrwrestling.net
Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared To Return
A former champion in AEW is ready to return to the company but creative plans for their return have so far fallen through according to a new report. The last time AEW fans saw Scorpio Sky in action was on the 6th of July edition of Dynamite where he lost the TNT Championship in a Street Fight to Wardlow. Since then Sky has been out of action while his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page has found a new home with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Survivor Series 2015 Review
The 29th edition of WWE’s Survivor Series in 2015 was the 25-year celebration of WWE legend The Undertaker. The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series 1990 and he was still going strong at age 50 for the Survivor Series 2015 event. On this show, The Undertaker was in tag team action while the vacant WWE Title was up for grabs in the main event. The reason the WWE Title was vacant is because Seth Rollins tore his ACL during a live event match on November 4 (which is my birthday), so WWE decided to go with a tournament that ended at Survivor Series.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW World Title Match Set For Winter Is Coming
MJF now knows who the first challenger for his AEW World Championship will be at Winter Is Coming following Dynamite. An AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament has been taking place in recent weeks to find the next contender for the company’s World Championship. Heading into Dynamite in Chicago, the final was set between Ethan Page of The Firm and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.
