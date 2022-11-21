Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
doorcountydailynews.com
Renard's Cheese breaks ground for next generation
You will see a lot more cheese come out of Door County in the coming years. On Friday morning, Renard’s Cheese broke ground on its multi-phase construction project that will allow the cheesemaker to produce approximately 12 million pounds of cheese annually. The first phase will include remodeling its existing warehouse, where they prepare three million pounds of cheese across the country, and installing new equipment. That will pave the way for the project’s second phase, where they will build a new 50,000-square-foot facility along Highway S in Algoma. During the groundbreaking, Chris and Ann Renard made sure they included not just their family but their employees as well. Chris and Ann say it is because of the hard work of so many through the generations that got them to this point.
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
doorcountydailynews.com
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0