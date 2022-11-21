ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

7 Tips For Happy and Successful Black Friday Shopping In Grand Junction

The holiday shopping season is here and there is no bigger shopping day than the day after Thanksgiving. After cooking for three days, hosting, and cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feasts and gatherings, somehow the madness of Black Friday shopping is a welcome reprieve and retreat for many holiday shoppers. These are the people that find peace and calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping frenzy. According to TopCashBack.com, 78% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado's Liberty Cap

What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye

You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

