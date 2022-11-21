The holiday shopping season is here and there is no bigger shopping day than the day after Thanksgiving. After cooking for three days, hosting, and cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feasts and gatherings, somehow the madness of Black Friday shopping is a welcome reprieve and retreat for many holiday shoppers. These are the people that find peace and calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping frenzy. According to TopCashBack.com, 78% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO