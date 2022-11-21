Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texans to start QB Kyle Allen in Week 12
Another member of the 2021 quarterback class will not keep his starting job into Week 12. The Texans are set to bench Davis Mills, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Lovie Smith declined to name a starter for Houston’s next matchup, but Garafolo notes Kyle Allen will receive the call. This will be Allen’s first start since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season. Allen has not taken a snap since signing with the Texans this offseason. This scenario was rumored to be on the table earlier this week.
WTOP
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
QB Justin Fields remains limited at Thursday’s Chicago Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields remained a limited participant Thursday because of the left shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. While there have been few clear-cut indicators to this point as to whether Fields will be active Sunday and able to start, the team may now be leaning toward giving Fields extra time to recover and regain strength in his ...
NBC Sports
Dion Dawkins questionable with ankle injury, Josh Allen throws another red zone INT
The Bills lost linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury before halftime and they opened the second half without one of their offensive starters. Left tackle Dion Dawkins did not get on the field during the team’s first offensive possession of the third quarter. During the drive, the Bills announced that Dawkins is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Commanders Announce New Decision On Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz is getting closer to being fully healthy. On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders designated Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve. Wentz fractured his finger back in mid-October and hasn't played since. It's also unlikely that Wentz will play even when he's healthy again. Head coach Ron...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WTOP
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O’Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a...
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore questionable with groin injury; Charvarius Ward returns
49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward missed two days of practice in Colorado as the team prepared for the altitude in Mexico City. He sought oxygen on the sideline after the first series. Ward also injured his groin, which had him questionable to return, but he is back in the game. He...
WTOP
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
WTOP
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
WTOP
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
WTOP
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
WTOP
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
WTOP
Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss
CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
WTOP
Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense
HOUSTON (1-8-1) at MIAMI (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 11½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-5-1; Dolphins 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Houston leads 8-2. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021, at Miami. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series. 1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000. CBS Radio does the first national broadcast of an NFL game.
