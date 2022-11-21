ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever

Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days. There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then. Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute. We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend. 
DENVER, CO
Advocate

Boebert: 'Disgusting' to Criticize Me for Colorado Springs Rampage

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is on the defensive after many pointed out the correlation between her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and this weekend's mass shooting at a queer Colorado nightclub near her district, where five people died and at least 18 were injured. Boebert, a gun fetishist narrowly reelected...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn

Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,500 coming to Colorado residents

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
