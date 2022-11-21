ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH

