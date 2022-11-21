Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Related
Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan
Sheldon Neuse, who spent 2021 with the Dodgers, has been DFA'd by the A's and will be signing with a team in Japan, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Fox47News
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Ford Field hosts team
(WXYZ) — The Buffalo Bills organization said they were donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation after the team and Ford Field hosted the Bills over the weekend. In a tweet, the Bills thanked the organization and announced the donation, plus said they were sending Tim Horton's to the workers.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Potential Cody Bellinger Replacement
They're shopping for an outfielder early in free agency.
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller appreciates the passion he's seen from the Detroit Lions this season.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Latest Aaron Judge Report Should Be Yankees' Biggest Fear
There are rumors swirling regarding New York Yankees free-agent slugger Aaron Judge and his latest whereabouts.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Lions' Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 12 injury report released Wednesday.
Ohio State Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment To ACC School
The Ohio State football team hasn't experienced defeat on the field this season, but the Buckeyes just lost a noteworthy recruiting battle. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, who had been committed to Ohio State since July, flipped his pledge to Florida State on Monday, according to Hayes Fawcett ...
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
What Rafael Devers Reportedly Thinks About Re-Signing With Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts
It sure sounds like the young star wants to be back in Boston for a long time
thecomeback.com
Ohio State responds to shocking allegations
The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
