mit.edu
MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Boston Globe’s Mark Feeney spotlights the new MIT Museum exhibit ‘To Look and Learn: The Creative Photography Laboratory at MIT.’ “It’s more history lesson than photo show, but since the history concerns photography that’s not a problem,” writes Feeney. “Among the many books, brochures, posters, letters and clippings are some 80 photographs either by CPL faculty, CPL students, or exhibited in shows the program sponsored.”
Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students
FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Berkeley Beacon
Students plan for Thanksgiving break without meal plans
Thanksgiving break is a much-deserved period of rest for students, faculty, and staff following the midterm season. However, college life presents a new change for students choosing to stay on Emerson’s campus this Thanksgiving, where no meals will be provided during the extended stay. Holiday breaks allow those who work hard in the classroom each week in addition to the college’s dining staff the same opportunity to rest before the end of the semester. All dining staff are employees of Bon Appétit, the company that provides the college’s food services.
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invests $7 million toward city child care
Four Boston-based institutions have been listed as the recipients of the $7 million Growing the Workforce Fund, which is aimed toward supporting Boston’s struggling child care industry, Mayor Michelle Wu announced today. The organizations – Bunker Hill Community College, Neighborhood Villages, Urban College and the University of Massachusetts Boston...
Dorchester Reporter
Thelma Burns, nurse, advocate, and volunteer, dies at age 85
Thelma D. Burns, a longtime community activist, nurse, advocate and volunteer, has died. She was 85. Her family announced her passing in a Facebook post the next day. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our mother’s passing," they wrote. "She went gently into the arms of our God on November 18th, with family by her side. Arrangement details will be forthcoming.”
whdh.com
Local company develops adhesive that could be gamechanger for bone fracture healing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local researchers believe they have developed an adhesive that could help broken bones heal faster. Lowell-based RevBio told 7NEWS they hope their biomaterial, “Tetranite,” can one day be used to treat osteoporosis or spinal fractures. The adhesive is being developed to help bond fractures and fill gaps as new bone material grows.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
Turnto10.com
Brandeis University cancels classes as campus mourns student killed in bus crash
(WJAR) — Brandeis University has canceled classes for the next two days following a fatal bus crash that took the life of a student over the weekend. Classes for Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22 have been canceled following a bus crash that took the life of Vanessa Mark.
whdh.com
Universally accessible free treehouse opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday. The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.
WCVB
Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive
BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’
A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
Dorchester Reporter
Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding
The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
