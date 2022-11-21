ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

mit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Boston Globe’s Mark Feeney spotlights the new MIT Museum exhibit ‘To Look and Learn: The Creative Photography Laboratory at MIT.’ “It’s more history lesson than photo show, but since the history concerns photography that’s not a problem,” writes Feeney. “Among the many books, brochures, posters, letters and clippings are some 80 photographs either by CPL faculty, CPL students, or exhibited in shows the program sponsored.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Students plan for Thanksgiving break without meal plans

Thanksgiving break is a much-deserved period of rest for students, faculty, and staff following the midterm season. However, college life presents a new change for students choosing to stay on Emerson’s campus this Thanksgiving, where no meals will be provided during the extended stay. Holiday breaks allow those who work hard in the classroom each week in addition to the college’s dining staff the same opportunity to rest before the end of the semester. All dining staff are employees of Bon Appétit, the company that provides the college’s food services.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invests $7 million toward city child care

Four Boston-based institutions have been listed as the recipients of the $7 million Growing the Workforce Fund, which is aimed toward supporting Boston’s struggling child care industry, Mayor Michelle Wu announced today. The organizations – Bunker Hill Community College, Neighborhood Villages, Urban College and the University of Massachusetts Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Thelma Burns, nurse, advocate, and volunteer, dies at age 85

Thelma D. Burns, a longtime community activist, nurse, advocate and volunteer, has died. She was 85. Her family announced her passing in a Facebook post the next day. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our mother’s passing," they wrote. "She went gently into the arms of our God on November 18th, with family by her side. Arrangement details will be forthcoming.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Local company develops adhesive that could be gamechanger for bone fracture healing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local researchers believe they have developed an adhesive that could help broken bones heal faster. Lowell-based RevBio told 7NEWS they hope their biomaterial, “Tetranite,” can one day be used to treat osteoporosis or spinal fractures. The adhesive is being developed to help bond fractures and fill gaps as new bone material grows.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Universally accessible free treehouse opens in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday. The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive

BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’

A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding

The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
BOSTON, MA

