Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
WTOK-TV
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Mississippi patients
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cycle we’ve become all too familiar with... supply and demand not matching up. The baby formula shortage is an example of doctors going down the line of recommendations as they waited for the supply to be replenished. Now, the problem is with...
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
WTOK-TV
What to know ahead of Thanksgiving amid rising flu activity
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances are, you’ve had the flu or know someone who has. A flu activity map from the CDC shows Mississippi is in the “very high” activity level range for the week ending November 12. “There’s a lot of flu in the community,” said...
WTOK-TV
AAA Alabama travel agents helping find travel deals around Black Friday sales
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are two types of people on Thanksgiving night, those settling in for a long weekend of more food and football and those getting ready for a long weekend of shopping the sales. More and more, people are gifting experiences rather than objects so instead of...
Comments / 0