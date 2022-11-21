ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Mississippi patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cycle we’ve become all too familiar with... supply and demand not matching up. The baby formula shortage is an example of doctors going down the line of recommendations as they waited for the supply to be replenished. Now, the problem is with...
