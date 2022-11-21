Read full article on original website
Judge denies 19-year-old’s ask to attend father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection. The decision upholds a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life. His daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to attend the execution. The American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. But U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled late Friday that Ramey’s constitutional rights would not be violated by the law.
NYC offers reproductive health refuge for those seeking abortion. Others should do the same.
Abortion is an essential part of basic reproductive health care. Newly launched New York City Abortion Access Hub connects people to care they need.
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead
After an ordinary workday turned deadly at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, survivors and investigators are spending the Thanksgiving holiday questioning the motive of an employee who opened fire on coworkers, killing six before fatally turning the gun on himself. Employees were preparing for an overnight shift Tuesday when a...
Vatican court hears secret recording of pope on hostage fees
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case has heard from an unusual witness. A secret recording of Pope Francis was played Thursday to the court about the Holy See’s payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants. It marked a surreal new chapter in the trial. Vatican judges are trying to determine who, if anyone, is criminally responsible for losing tens of millions of euros in Holy See assets. Vatican prosecutors introduced the recording into evidence Thursday, saying it was part of a trove of material recently obtained from Italian financial police. The prosecutors said it came from a phone call between one of the defendants on trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, and the pope.
Mexican president suffers court reverse, tensions rise
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has struck down part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ‘jail, no bail’ program. The court voted against mandatory pre-trial detention for people accused of fraud, smuggling or tax evasion. Because trials can take years in Mexico, the justices argued that being held in prison during trial was equivalent to being punished with no conviction. Instead, prosecutors will now have to convince judges there are reasons not to release people on their own recognizance. López Obrador has already been railing about corrupt judges and rulings he doesn’t like, and Thursday’s supreme court vote was likely to spark more attacks by the president.
Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter’s phone
The gunman in this week’s deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a “death note,” outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday. The note — found on his phone — talks about...
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses
The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of...
