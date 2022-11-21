Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Grateful, Thankful, Blessed.
Grateful, Thankful, Blessed. A saying that is often seen written but rarely digested. Being grateful is an attitude, being thankful is an expression, and being blessed is a gift. When we think of this saying commonly used on Thanksgiving decorations, shirts, or signs, we associate it with family and parenthood.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Reveals Heartbreaking News About Family Doctor
Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson shared heartbreaking news about her daughter’s surgeon today. Mia Robertson, Missy’s 19-year-old daughter, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, an incredibly rare condition that happens when a baby’s facial features do not completely develop during pregnancy. Throughout her life,...
realitytitbit.com
90-day Fiancé: Meet Billy, Angela's new friend who is making his show debut
90-day Fiancé’s Angela Deem and her friendship with pal Billy has become the talk of the town ever since he made his debut on the show. Angla and her relationship with her husband, Micahel Ilesanmi, has been filled with ups and downs. Amid the turmoil, the reality star found a friend in Billy.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
A father-daughter relationship is special. They understand each other like no one else and always have the best time together. This special bond is evident in a sweet video posted by a daughter and TikTok user Natalie Renee, where she can be seen singing to her father his favorite song, River (It's Coming on Christmas) by Joni Mitchell, while he holds her hand. He tried to sing a few lines along with her even as he appears to get emotional during the song and starts crying toward the end. According to MajicallyNews, the father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS. Renee captioned this video: "Singing one of our favorites together. My dad has been having trouble speaking recently but every time we sing together he lights up and joins in as best as he can." The video appears to have been filmed at a birthday celebration as there is a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background.
Upworthy
Brother just needed his sister to hold mitts for him while training, now the duo train every day
The bond between siblings is absolutely wonderful. Despite all the arguments, fighting, and name-calling between siblings, they are always there for each other whenever one needs help. Just like this sister who is playing the role of her brother's boxing trainer without any prior experience. In a video posted by Jonathan Mounzeron on TikTok, he can be seen training at home with his sister. Her progress throughout the video is extremely exceptional and is moving the internet.
Upworthy
Teenager spreads joy by delivering socks to seniors: 'Something to smile about'
In early 2020, just before the pandemic shut everything down, teenager Elle Gianelli was out helping out at a local nursing facility for an arts and crafts event along with her mom Rachelle Gianelli. The next week, "the whole world shut down," Rachelle recalls to PEOPLE. The mother-daughter duo was thinking while they sat around in the lockdown. They thought about seniors at nursing homes and senior centers and young Elle really wanted to do something about those seniors "stuck in their rooms without visitors or activities." Rachelle recalls, "Then it hit us to send them the socks."
firstthingsfirst.org
Parenting/caregiver workshops at Dr. Fernando Escalante Tribal Library help grandmother learn to communicate with grandson
Maria Humo, a certified home care provider, found herself with a full house when she added the title of foster mom to her list of expertise. Over the past year, Humo has taken the responsibility of fostering her two grandchildren, Samuel and Aliana, along with providing care for the other young children of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
Comments / 0