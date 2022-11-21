ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm on the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
Mother of Woman Whose Body Was Left to Rot By NY Funeral Home, Speaks Out

A wake had loved ones in dismay while viewing Regina Christophe’s body. After pursuing a lawsuit against the John J. McManus and Sons Funeral Home alleging the 37-year-old’s body was left unrecognizable, Chantel Jean, mother of Christophe, spoke to a source in an exclusive interview about the incident that happened earlier this year.
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
Ingram Atkinson

After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband

This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
Cheryl E Preston

Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn

Taylor may stop her own weddingPhoto byCBS screenshot via Soap Dirt. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.
Akhil A Pillai

Woman kicks out late husband's brother and his children over gifts

The death of a loved one can be overwhelming due to intense grief and other emotions. In fact, the pain might not completely end and return on special days like anniversaries. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman kicks out her brother and his kids after her husband passes away.

