The iPhone 14 line could hardly be accused of not looking and feeling high-end, but for the iPhone 15 line Apple might make its phones even more premium. That’s according to leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)), who tweeted that the iPhone 15 will have titanium sides. That’s a premium material that’s more expensive than the aluminum used by the iPhone 14, or even the stainless steel used by the iPhone 14 Pro.

3 DAYS AGO