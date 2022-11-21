Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting
A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
claytoncrescent.org
Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1
A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta investigators search for person of interest with connection to October homicide
ATLANTA - Have you seen the man in this video? Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said he might be a person of interested in a homicide that took place on North Highland Avenue back in October. On Oct. 27 just after 11 p.m., officers found another...
Man shot multiple times at SE Atlanta gas station dies in hospital
A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening at a southeast Atlanta gas station, police said. ...
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months
A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end, Clayton County officials announced.
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
valdostatoday.com
Lithonia man armed shot during OIS in DeKalb Co.
LITHONIA – A Lithonia man armed with a rifle was involved in a shooting with DeKalb County Police officers. The man involved in this OIS has been identified as Lerelle Chatman, age 23, of Lithonia. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation...
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line. At least two fire engines...
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
Deputies hand out hundreds of dollars in gift cards instead of citations ahead of Thanksgiving
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Deputies handed out hundreds of dollars in gift cards instead of citations on the day before Thanksgiving. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was in the City of South Fulton where the move helped those in need and also allowed Fulton County’s Crime Suppression Unit to keep an eye out for trouble.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
claytoncrescent.org
Officer-involved shooting in Morrow
Clayton County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Morrow. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said an officer shot one male suspect, who the GBI has since identified the man as Eric Holmes, 19, of Stone Mountain. Roberts told reporters at the scene the car contained “multiple” firearms:
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’
Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
