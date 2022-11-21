ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenwood, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1

A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
FOREST PARK, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lithonia man armed shot during OIS in DeKalb Co.

LITHONIA – A Lithonia man armed with a rifle was involved in a shooting with DeKalb County Police officers. The man involved in this OIS has been identified as Lerelle Chatman, age 23, of Lithonia. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation...
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line. At least two fire engines...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Officer-involved shooting in Morrow

Clayton County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Morrow. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said an officer shot one male suspect, who the GBI has since identified the man as Eric Holmes, 19, of Stone Mountain. Roberts told reporters at the scene the car contained “multiple” firearms:
MORROW, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

