invezz.com
USD/HKD: Will Ackman succeed where George Soros failed?
The USD/HKD exchange rate made a bearish breakout. Bill Ackman unveiled a big short position on the Hong Kong dollar. Other hedge fund managers like Kyle Bass have short HKD in the past. The USD/HKD price plunged to the lowest level this year even after Bill Ackman revealed a short...
invezz.com
3 predictions Cathie Wood made and what are the odds of them happening
Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030 - another Cathie Wood prediction. ARKK is down 67% on the year, while Tesla and Bitcoin had a rough year too. Cathie Wood has made a name for herself as one of the most active and popular American investors in the technology sector. She is the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, an investment management firm popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Cathie was one of the most vocal supporters of the tech sector.
invezz.com
US lawmakers ask Fidelity to drop its Bitcoin 401k plan
Lawmakers want to see Fidelity Investments drop its plan to allow customers to add BTC to their 401(k) account. Fidelity is the biggest provider of 401(k) accounts in the US. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin sent their letter after the FTX collapse. United States lawmakers are asking...
invezz.com
Is there any real possibility of a Coinbase bankruptcy?
Investors want to know if Coinbase could be up for a similar fate as FTX. Pro reveals what we know about the possibility of a Coinbase bankruptcy. Coinbase stock is currently down about 80% versus the start of the year. Alesia Haas – the Chief Financial Officer of Coinbase Global...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
invezz.com
Is it too late to invest in the Biotech stocks?
"IBB" has recovered about 30% over the past five months. Jefferies' Michael Yee sees more room to the upside in Biotech. He explained why this afternoon on CNBC's "Power Lunch". “IBB” – the iShares Biotechnology ETF has already recovered about 30% over the past five months but Jefferies’ Michael Yee...
invezz.com
Binance is not a Chinese company: Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says there are no issues preventing them from bidding for Voyager assets. CZ also emphasised that Binance was not a Chinese company and had never been. He noted that FTX was at the centre of the recent rumours as it looked to elbow Binance out of...
invezz.com
Should you buy German stocks amid the PPI decline in October?
German stocks are attractive as the PPI declines for the first time in two years. If inflation has peaked in Europe, more upside is possible for both the EUR/USD and the Dax index. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented response from central banks and governments. To support economies and...
invezz.com
3 investments David Einhorn believe will pay off big in the future
David Einhorn's investments at Greenlight Capital outperformed the stock market in 2022. Greenlight Capital owns about 3.3 million shares of Brighthouse Financial. David Einhorn needs no introduction as he is one of Wall Street’s most famous investors. He is not afraid of making bold calls, and the hedge fund he manages, Greenlight Capital, has about $1.4 billion in AUM (i.e., Assets Under Management).
invezz.com
Jefferies analyst reveals her ‘only’ buy-rated airline stock
Sheila Kahyaoglu explains why she's bullish on Delta Air Lines. She sees further upside in shares of the air carrier to $40. Delta Air Lines stock is down about 25% versus its YTD high. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) is the best one to own for investors interested in...
invezz.com
Deere & Co. shares surge after quarter results. Should you buy the stock now?
Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) closed up 5% on Wednesday after strong earnings. The stock has now gained 13% in a month. The stock is a mix of value and growth for investors this year. Expectations were already high for Deere ahead of the fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday....
invezz.com
Pinduoduo at the blink of a breakout to $100. What to expect in the quarter earnings
Pinduoduo stock has returned 50% in a month amid defensive features. PDD remains in an uptrend ahead of earnings on November 28. The stock eyes a breakout at $70, setting it on course to $100. When Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) last reported earnings, the stock saw increased investor interest. As Invezz...
invezz.com
Shiba Inu partners up with Travala, should you buy SHIB?
SHIB can now be used to book hotels, flights, and activities on Travala. The token's value shifted by 12% in the last 7 days. Shiba Inu’s trading volume decreased by 25% in the last 24 hours, indicating that investors are holding it. The team behind Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) made...
invezz.com
Top Cryptocurrencies that have seen weekly increases in value: LTC, DASH and ZEC
The trading volume of LTC increased by 192%, DASH by 123%, and ZEC by 25% in the last 24 hours. LTC increased in value by 27% in the last 24 hours, DASH by 21%, and ZEC by 15%. These cryptocurrencies are in the green and will likely carry on this...
invezz.com
Walgreens stock price forecast: Cowen sees another 30% upside
Cowen Inc upgrades Walgreens to "outperform" and sees upside to $54. Analyst Charles Rhyee is bullish on its strategic shift to healthcare services. Walgreens stock is currently down over 20% versus the start of the year. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is trading up on Tuesday after a Cowen...
invezz.com
4 dividend growth stocks to buy with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15%
These four companies saw their stock price rise in the last five years. Lowe's Companies gained over 160% in the last five years and the dividend grew by 19.47%. One of the most popular strategies among retail investors in the stock market is buying shares in companies that pay regular (and increasing) dividends. The power of compounding attracts many investors searching for financial independence, and the higher the dividend, the faster the compounding.
invezz.com
QNT price movement after Quant and UST partnership
The value of the QNT cryptocurrency saw a 22% difference from its low to the high point in the last 7 days. Its trading volume also spiked by 4%. Quant and UST conducted a strategic partnership that has accelerated the token. Quant (QNT/USD), which is the cryptocurrency utilized as a...
invezz.com
MATIC price movement after Magic Eden integration and zkEVM progress
The cross-chain NFT marketplace Magic Eden is integrated with Polygon (MATIC). Polygon’s zkEVM crossed 14,000 transactions since launch. MATIC’s trading volume spiked by 32% in the last 24 hours. One of the leading cross-chain non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, known as Magic Eden, is integrating with the Polygon (MATIC/USD)...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Global shares mixed as investors eye China virus crisis
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.
invezz.com
2 bullish takes from yesterday’s FOMC Minutes
The majority of FOMC members favored a slowdown in the pace of rate rises. Easing supply constraints should lead to lower inflation in the medium term. The US stock market is closed today in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Once again, the seasonality of this time of the year kicked in, spurred by a dovish FOMC Minutes statement.
