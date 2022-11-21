Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030 - another Cathie Wood prediction. ARKK is down 67% on the year, while Tesla and Bitcoin had a rough year too. Cathie Wood has made a name for herself as one of the most active and popular American investors in the technology sector. She is the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, an investment management firm popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Cathie was one of the most vocal supporters of the tech sector.

1 DAY AGO