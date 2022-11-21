Read full article on original website
ZDNet
The 31 best Black Friday tablet deals on iPad, Fire HD, Kindle, and more
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since...
ZDNet
17+ Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
ZDNet
The top 33 Black Friday deals you can shop at Best Buy right now
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
ZDNet
The 20+ best Black Friday deals under $30
The holiday shopping season doesn't mean you have to sell an arm and a leg for the perfect gift. Black Friday sales make the gifts you're looking for much cheaper. If you're looking for great tech gifts for $30 or less, we've rounded up all the best deals from various retailers with prices up to $40 off. We'll be updating this list throughout the shopping weekend, but for now, check out these Black Friday deals under $30 for anyone on your holiday gift list.
ZDNet
The 15 best Black Friday storage deals on SSDs, flash drives, and more
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and Black Friday, which has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Black Friday is on Friday 25th November but many retailers and product manufacturers are starting their Black Friday sales early, with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
ZDNet
The 9 best Black Friday Newegg deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Black Friday is well under way at Newegg. The site has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time, with "Black Friday price protection" applied to a range of items, from sound systems to PCs. We've taken a look at Newegg's sales to find you the steepest...
ZDNet
Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
ZDNet
The 37 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Mac, Chromebook, and more
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET...
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday phone deals: Top sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
ZDNet
Black Friday security bundle: Save $400 on Arlo's ultimate home kit
Black Friday deals have been emerging over the past few weeks. With many US retailers trying to cash in before its official launch on Nov. 25, there are already massive discounts on a range of tech gifts in time for Christmas. Right now, we've spotted a home security deal on the Arlo Protect Your Everything Bundle, which includes security cameras and a smart doorbell. Arlo is offering 30% off the bundle's original retail price of $1299, so you can save $400.
ZDNet
Know before you buy: Every major retailer return policy compared
There are always two parts to the holiday shopping season: the buying and gifting phase and the receiving and returning phase. If truth be told, no matter how much you think you know that special someone, or yourself, not every holiday gift is a guaranteed smash hit. Perhaps you should've...
ZDNet
Score a 65-inch Hisense TV or 4K LG TV on sale for $500 this Black Friday
It's about time to upgrade the 32-inch TV my brother glues his drawings on in the living room. If you want your TV to work better for you and your family, and actually get some use, Black Friday is the best time to update your entertainment setup. In my hunt for the best smart TV on sale, I found two options that happen to be exclusively available at Best Buy -- and they're each only $500, saving you hundreds of dollars.
ZDNet
The Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is $419 in the Black Friday sale
Poor Wi-Fi is up there as one of the biggest home or small office tech complaints that people have. There's nothing more frustrating than a Wi-Fi connection that continually drops. But even if the Wi-Fi is reliable, how do you keep your devices safe from hackers and people after your money or personal information?
ZDNet
Black Friday monitor deal: Get LG's 24-inch FHD gaming display for $109
Black Friday is almost here. The annual sales event will include steep discounts on everything from laptops to home appliances, and it always features gaming equipment and accessories. We've been scouring the market for the best deals, and right now the LG 24-inch UltraGear FHD Gaming Monitor is 45% off at Walmart. That means you will only pay $109 while supplies last.
ZDNet
Black Friday 2022 deal: NordPass Premium password manager is 50% off
Limited-time Cyber Sale offer: NordPass Premium is $1.49 per month when buying the two-year plan. One of the best things about the holiday season is all the sales. They come in handy when you're dropping dough on holiday gifts for friends and family. This deal on NordPass, though, is a gift you can give yourself.
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
ZDNet
Top 13 tech gifts on Amazon this holiday season
Buying gifts for all the tech-savvy people on your holiday shopping list can be a challenge. Not only are you spoiled for choice nowadays, but it's also hard to know what gadgets are actually helpful rather than simply gimmicks. To help you out, we've put together a list of the...
ZDNet
Black Friday laptop deal: Save $250 on this Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop
Sometimes, bigger is better and be it for work and productivity, or sitting back and watching your favorite shows, you want a larger laptop screen – and that's what you get with Dell Inspiron 16" 2-in-1 laptop which comes equipped with the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system and offers a 4K UHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a 16:10 aspect ratio.
ZDNet
The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds are $50 in the Black Friday sale
Looking for a decent pair of earbuds with good noise cancellation for the commute or the gym, but that won't break the bank like the Apple AirPods do? The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds offer great audio quality, comfort, fantastic battery life and a great range of features, and they are currently available at an unbelievably low price.
ZDNet
Enhance your wrist bling: Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on Black Friday
At just $149, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is at the lowest price it has ever seen. The watch that looks like a time-tracker you would find in a jewelry store has incredible capabilities to keep you in the loop without your cellphone in your hand. Whether you are a Samsung user or and Apple faithful looking to switch, its easy to tell that this smartwatch is much different than the competition.
