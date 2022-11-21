Read full article on original website
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Did Dallas Cowboys’ Super Star Complain on Twitter About his Rising Haircut Price?
Micah Parsons may just be the best player in the NFL today. The Dallas Cowboys phenom seemingly is able to transport himself telepathically to wherever the ball is on the field. But he's got an issue with something off the field. Why is the price of his haircut going up...
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
Saints’ QB has already prepared himself for what’s to come on Sunday
I think we can all agree that the New Orleans Saints‘ very own Cam Jordan has been one of the better defensive ends in the NFL since he has been in the league. That may be a hot take to people who don’t follow the Saints, but I’ll live with it.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Chiefs: Even after a huge game Travis Kelce can’t help but be humble
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 11 down a few key players, but that did not stop them from getting the nail-biting win over the division foe Los Angeles Chargers. A large reason was Mahomes and Kelce, but they would tell you differently. The two were amazing in the game....
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
