Read full article on original website
Thunder Storms
5d ago
Dallas was dominant but 4 field goals? Pathetic. How did the Vikings even make 8-1? Oh well, tell Jefferson he was wrong in his guarantee. 37 point blowout and he was a non factor like the entire team.🤣🤣🤣
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Everything the New York Giants said after losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys
What the Giants said from the postgame press conferences and postgame interviews.
The only thing standing in the way of the Cowboys winning a weak NFC is Mike McCarthy
At 7-3 through 10 games, the Cowboys are probably where we expected them to be this season. Aside from a potential tendency to implode, Dallas’s roster was flat-out too talented to envision anything but success near the top of the NFC. This team could bully you in the trenches on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — and such a mix usually makes for a bona fide contender.
Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV
The recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continued with a post-game shoutout from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Two Dominant Dallas Defenders Reportedly Set to Play vs. Giants
Both players were listed as questionable for the Thanksgiving game.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
NFL World Reacts to Cowboys’ Whack-A-Mole Touchdown Celebration
Dallas tight end Peyton Hendershot led a fun celebration with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Giants.
Giants Make Critical Mental Error on Fourth Down vs. Cowboys (Video)
The mistake led to an easy scoring drive by Dallas.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts, sends prayers after Von Miller suffers knee injury
Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Current free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to react to seeing the injury. Beckham wants the...
atozsports.com
Steelers assistant makes dumbfounding comment ahead of matchup with Colts
If the Pittsburgh Steelers bring offensive coordinator Matt Canada back in 2023, the fan base might take next season off. Alright, that’s a bit extreme — die-hard fans will ride or die with the Steelers no matter what. But there will certainly be a lot of angry fans if Canada is back next season.
Cowboys News: Elevations to shore up OL, DL; Micah Parsons giving back on Thanksgiving
It’s gameday once again, and the Cowboys are setting the table for another installment of their longtime holiday tradition. We’ll look back at some of the history behind America’s Team on America’s holiday and get into why this year it may come down to survival of the healthiest. We’ve got the keys to a Dallas win, final score predictions, and a sampling of the menu for fans who’ll spend Turkey Day at JerryWorld.
atozsports.com
Bills head-scratching decision nearly cost them the game
The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a victory over the Detroit Lions, 28-25. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty with struggles on both sides of the football. However, as Josh Allen said a few weeks ago a win is a win is a win. Incredible news before kickoff.
Conference Title Matchups Set For ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12
Several Power 5 programs, including college football's three remaining undefeated teams, will go to battle in their respective conference championship games on Saturday.
atozsports.com
Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
Comments / 8