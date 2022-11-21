ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Thunder Storms
5d ago

Dallas was dominant but 4 field goals? Pathetic. How did the Vikings even make 8-1? Oh well, tell Jefferson he was wrong in his guarantee. 37 point blowout and he was a non factor like the entire team.🤣🤣🤣

The only thing standing in the way of the Cowboys winning a weak NFC is Mike McCarthy

At 7-3 through 10 games, the Cowboys are probably where we expected them to be this season. Aside from a potential tendency to implode, Dallas’s roster was flat-out too talented to envision anything but success near the top of the NFC. This team could bully you in the trenches on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — and such a mix usually makes for a bona fide contender.
DALLAS, TX
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

MONTANA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Elevations to shore up OL, DL; Micah Parsons giving back on Thanksgiving

It’s gameday once again, and the Cowboys are setting the table for another installment of their longtime holiday tradition. We’ll look back at some of the history behind America’s Team on America’s holiday and get into why this year it may come down to survival of the healthiest. We’ve got the keys to a Dallas win, final score predictions, and a sampling of the menu for fans who’ll spend Turkey Day at JerryWorld.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills head-scratching decision nearly cost them the game

The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a victory over the Detroit Lions, 28-25. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty with struggles on both sides of the football. However, as Josh Allen said a few weeks ago a win is a win is a win. Incredible news before kickoff.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
CINCINNATI, OH

