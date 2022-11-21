WHO: Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission including Chair Cathy Judd-Stein and Commissioners Brad Hill, Jordan Maynard, Eileen O’Brien, and Nakisha Skinner. WHAT: The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold public meeting #404 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. After the meeting is called to order, the Commission will vote on...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO