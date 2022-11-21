ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reincarnated as a Sword Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken Deshita’ episode 8 titled ‘The Villainous Blue Cat,’ Fran faces Gyuran, a Blue cat who boasts about killing Black cats in the past and is hired by Viscount Allsand to eliminate her. Although the internalized fear of the Bue cats begins to overwhelm her, Fran is able to overcome it with Teacher’s help and kills Gyuran. When she appears to entertain the idea of killing Allsand, Klimt summons her to his office. That’s when Fran has her first encounter with a powerful A-ranked Adventurer named Amanda. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Shinobi no Ittoki Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ episode 8 titled ‘Dusk Brings a Storm,’ Ittokia learns about NSC’s decision to execute his mother and decides to send Kousetsu and Tokisada to rescue her. Meanwhile, the Koga clan holds a meeting to invade the Iga village as two of their most talented ninjas are absent. When Housen along with a few other people in the meeting protest against the proposal of potential war, he is shot by the Iga village chief, Kidou Minobe. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Chucky Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

The train of murders in ‘Chucky‘ season 2 comes to a halt in the second season finale of the horror series. The eighth episode, titled ‘Chucky Actually,’ sets out to be a cozy Christmas-themed affair. However, the titular serial killer doll is still at large despite the best efforts of Andy Barclay. As Jake, Lexy, and Devon attempt to bring some normalcy to their lives, Chucky once again starts setting up a plan to torment the teenagers. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events and ending, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
