Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?
Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
Colorado’s Favorite Dog Might Surprise You
As a general rule, we love dogs here in America. They are man's best friend, after all. Women and children, too! We love dogs so much in this country that if you're one who does not care for pooches, the rest of us will look at you funny. Is that fair? No, but it just goes to show how beloved dogs are in this country.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado
Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
WOW: This Colorado Lake Is Known For Record Breaking Brook Trout
A Colorado man is ecstatic after reeling in a massive Brook trout that beat the previous state record. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Matt Smiley of Lake City, is the proud new record holder for catching the state's largest recorded Brook trout. Brook Trout Record...
Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado
But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations
Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
Colorado Has the Deepest Hot Springs in the World, and Other Fun Colorado Facts
Another day, another round of odd facts about the Centennial State!. Colorado is a wonderous place, full of outdoor adventure and without a shortage of beautiful things to see. Heck, I've seen a lot more beautiful scenery from my back yard since I've moved out here than I have in any other state I've ever been to. I will admit that a not-insignificant amount of that time was spent in Florida, which is flat and dull to look at unless you're on the beach (even then...it's just water). Still, I think the Colorado scenery is impressive. That's why I like it here.
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
Western Colorado Ski Resort Announces Earliest Opening Day Ever
Look out Western Colorado, the 2022 ski season is getting off to an early start. Powderhorn Mountain Resort just announced the earliest opening day on record. If you're looking for a getaway for the Thanksgiving weekend, this Western Colorado ski resort may be precisely what you're looking for. Powderhorn's Earliest...
Colorado Wildlife Officials Searching for Buck With Huge Fence Pole Attached to Its Antlers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are on the hunt for a particular buck right now. The officials are looking for a buck that was photographed with a fence pole stuck in its antlers. According to reports, the deer was photographed recently walking around Colorado’s Teller County. The fence pole wrapped within the animal’s massive antlers.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
Colorado has a Unique ‘Sweaty’ Art Show You Can Check Out
The days are gone when an art show is guaranteed to just be some traditional paintings of landscapes hanging in a gallery. Of course, one of the key elements to art in itself is creativity, and an art show in Colorado is definitely that. The art exhibit is currently up...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
This Is Colorado's Most Sung About City
TopUSCascinos.com found the one Colorado city with the most songs dedicated to it.
