Another day, another round of odd facts about the Centennial State!. Colorado is a wonderous place, full of outdoor adventure and without a shortage of beautiful things to see. Heck, I've seen a lot more beautiful scenery from my back yard since I've moved out here than I have in any other state I've ever been to. I will admit that a not-insignificant amount of that time was spent in Florida, which is flat and dull to look at unless you're on the beach (even then...it's just water). Still, I think the Colorado scenery is impressive. That's why I like it here.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO