Analyst Take: WalkMe’s Q3 2022 revenue of $63.4 million is a healthy 25 percent increase over the same quarter in 2021, as the Digital Adoption Platform vendor continues to grow its sales and customer lists as more and more enterprises look for help in managing their digital assets. WalkMe’s DAP platform allows customers to visualize and improve how those digital assets, which include software, are being used inside their operations. The DAP platform uses analytics and AI to graphically to show these results, and that data can then show business leaders where changes or improvements need to be made to boost those utilization rates.

