Read full article on original website
Related
futurumresearch.com
Dell Q3 Revenue Down 6%, but Infrastructure Revenue Up 12%
Analyst Take: Dell’s Q3 revenue for FY2023 shows Dell Technologies’ resiliency despite an important part of its business – commercial and consumer PCs – still lagging after pandemic-related work-from-home sales seriously dried up in 2022. Those many laptops, tablets and desktop PCs that were sold by Dell from March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic raged and mandated shutdowns occurred caused a surge in sales in a short timeframe, leading to today’s lower sales and revenue figures due to sales saturation.
Motley Fool
Here's Nvidia's Fastest-Growing Segment -- and It's Not Data Center or Gaming
Nvidia's gaming segment revenue fell by 51% in the recent third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company's data center business has picked up some of the slack. The autonomous driving industry is growing the fastest and is set to be a $2.1 trillion opportunity by 2030. You’re reading a free...
futurumresearch.com
WalkMe Q3 2022 Revenue Rises to $63.4M, up 25% from Q3 2021
Analyst Take: WalkMe’s Q3 2022 revenue of $63.4 million is a healthy 25 percent increase over the same quarter in 2021, as the Digital Adoption Platform vendor continues to grow its sales and customer lists as more and more enterprises look for help in managing their digital assets. WalkMe’s DAP platform allows customers to visualize and improve how those digital assets, which include software, are being used inside their operations. The DAP platform uses analytics and AI to graphically to show these results, and that data can then show business leaders where changes or improvements need to be made to boost those utilization rates.
futurumresearch.com
Cisco Q1 2023: Delivers Earnings Beat and Raise in Guidance on Enterprise Tech Strength
Analyst Take: Cisco Q1 2023 revenue beat analysts’ estimates and increased its guidance for fiscal 2023, representing its largest-ever quarterly revenue. The record quarterly outcome shows the company is primarily riding on the strength of enterprise tech and its deflationary properties. Notably, Cisco produced strong results due to key factors such as supply chain easement and the increase of annualized recurring revenue (ARR) to more than $23 billion with product ARR growing 12%.
msn.com
S&P 500 Rises 0.6%; Deere Earnings Beat Estimates
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,221.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.06% to 11,292.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,027.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
CNBC
Monday, Nov. 21, 2022: Cramer says you'll want to own these stocks by next year
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how deflation is affecting the market, and the Federal Reserve's reaction. Jim breaks down his bullish outlook on Disney now that former CEO Bob Iger is back running the company. Jim also shares a few names Investing Club members will want to own come 2023, and urges them not to get involved with crypto in wake of the FTX controversy.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
teslarati.com
Tesla ($TSLA) has best-in-class return on invested capital: report
Tesla ($TSLA) has a best-in-class return on invested capital, a new report found. The Tesla Research Report, written by Steady Compounding’s Thomas Chua, analyzed the financial profile of Tesla. Chua noted that today’s Tesla is “drastically different from the Tesla before 2019.”. In 2019, Tesla had a...
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, General Motors, HP, Kohl’s, and More
The futures are trading lower as we start the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market is closed on the big turkey day, and will also shutter early at 1 pm EST on Black Friday. The major indices closed the day modestly higher last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 rising, […]
futurumresearch.com
Talking Snapdragon Summit, SAP TechEd, NVIDIA & Cisco Earnings, Tech Layoffs, NVIDIA Azure – The Six Five Webcast
On this week’s episode of The Six Five, hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead get together to discuss:. For a deeper look into each topic, please click on the links above. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so you never miss an episode. Watch the episode...
tipranks.com
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Salesforce, PayPal, and CrowdStrike are three top-tier tech stocks that may have been oversold beyond what’s reasonable. As these firms look to get back on the growth track while making progress on margins, each name may be worth considering for 2023. Most of the damage this year has been...
Comments / 0